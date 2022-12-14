Watch: Fox Sports Debate Goes Off the Rails on Live TV, Voice Cracks and Glasses Come Off: 'I'm in the Effin' Hall of Fame!'

A Fox Sports segment turned into an explosive, personal dispute between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Monday.

The two football analysts were discussing Tom Brady’s football legacy, according to the New York Post.

“He’s still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” Bayless said of Sharpe’s own NFL career.

“That’s what you do … Every time I call something into question, ‘I’m jealous,'” Sharpe exclaimed, raising his voice at the pundit.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

“You make it seem like I was a bum,” Sharpe yelled, becoming passionate as Bayless dismissed his accomplishments as an NFL tight end.

“I’m in the effin’ Hall of Fame! I got three Super Bowls!” Sharpe exclaimed, defending his own 14-year football legacy.

Sharpe had been previously scrutinizing Brady’s performance in a season that’s been one of the worst of the quarterback’s career.

Sharpe then removed his glasses.

“You’re willing to take a personal shot at me, to say this man is better than me, because I say he’s playing bad this year?” Sharpe questioned, voiced still raised.

“Put your glasses back on,” Bayless urged Sharpe, refusing to dial back his comparison.

Bayless went on to accuse Sharpe of “disrespecting” him, claiming the Hall of Famer was acting in a manner “beneath his dignity.”

While Brady’s legacy as one of the greatest NFL players of all time is beyond reproach, Bayless’ comparison of his career length to Sharpe’s doesn’t quite check out.

It’s common for elite quarterbacks to have lengthier careers than tight ends, who play a far more physical position.

Other all-time great tight ends such as Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten retired in their late 30’s, playing only a few seasons more than Sharpe did.

The colorful segment received the attention of the sports broadcasting world, with NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley appearing to make light of it in their own Tuesday TNT segment.

Shaq and Chuck straight up trolling Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/ua3c1F2SZA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 14, 2022

“Put your glasses back on, Chuck,” Shaq admonished Barkley in a seeming parody of Bayless.

