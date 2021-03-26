Fox News reporter Peter Doocy shredded White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday with regard to the Biden administration’s apparent blacklisting of the network.

How did Psaki respond? With an air of condescension, of course.

President Joe Biden finally held his first formal solo media conference on Thursday, where he appeared to only call on reporters who had presumably been pre-screened to speak to the embattled president.

Doocy was not among those reporters, which he pointed out to Psaki at her Friday media briefing.

“We noticed, starting at the end of the campaign and then into the transition and here at the White House, anytime that the president has an event where he is given a list of reporters to call on, Fox is the only member of the five-network TV pool that has never been on the list in front of the president, and I’m just curious if that is official administration policy?” Doocy asked.

Doocy calls out Psaki for having “never been on” Joe Biden’s pre-selected “list” of journalists to call on, dating back to the campaign: “I’m just curious if that is official administration policy.” Psaki says Biden has taken his questions, but it’s only when Doocy yelled back pic.twitter.com/hn9MPAGzmi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 26, 2021

Fox News might have jaded viewers over its handling of the 2020 election, particularly with regard to how its election night decision desk was quick to call the state of Arizona. But Doocy is correct. Fox is a top player in cable news.

The network is no fringe outlet with a small following, so what gives? But we all know the answer to that question.

Doocy and Fox are being blacklisted because of Doocy’s tough questions over the Biden border quagmire and other issues. Psaki, of course, denied Fox was being treated unfairly in a baffling response.

“We’re here having a conversation, aren’t we?” Psaki snidely asked. “And do I take equations from you every time you come to the briefing room — yes or no?”

“Unfortunately, only when I have shouted after he goes through his whole list, and the president has been very generous with his time with Fox,” Doocy said. “I’m just curious about this list that he is given.”

Psaki didn’t appear to appreciate the remark or the negative connotation behind it. That is, of course, that the president is unable to maneuver handling loyal reporters, so he’s given a list of whom he can speak to.

Psaki added she would be “happy to have this conversation with” Doocy, noting that Doocy has been recognized by Biden in the past, and added: “Well, I would say that I’m always happy to have this conversation with you, even about your awesome socks you’re having on today — wearing today.”

Apparently calling Doocy a “one-horse pony” while ignoring his questions counts for media accessibility:

Biden to Fox News reporter asking about Hunter Biden: “God love you man, you’re a one horse-pony, I tell you.” pic.twitter.com/Ar6IpjLe5b — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 22, 2020

Biden had a chance to show the transparency he promised on the stump last year. On Thursday, in front of the entire world, he snubbed Doocy and Fox News in favor of seeking questions from mostly legacy media reporters.

Biden, in character, could barely navigate through most of those softball questions.

On Friday, Psaki explained away all of the opacity by thumbing her nose at one of cable TV’s highest-rated networks and Doocy, who has in all fairness done an exceptional job covering the White House these last two months.

