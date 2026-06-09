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Voting booths stand ready at Hermosa Beach City Hall in California.
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Voting booths stand ready at Hermosa Beach City Hall in California. (hermosawave - iStock / Getty Images)

WATCH: As Fraud Accusations Swirl, Nick Shirley Confronts '126 Year-Old' Who Voted in 51 Elections, According to California Sec. of State

 By Randy DeSoto  June 9, 2026 at 4:27pm
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YouTube personality Nick Shirley confronted a supposed 126-year-old California voter who has cast ballots in 51 elections and learned — surprise, surprise — that the Golden State’s voter rolls are apparently not accurate.

Shirley went to the address associated with “Doris,” whose last name he does not reveal. According to voting information Shirley included in a video of his visit, the woman has a birthdate of Jan. 1, 1900.

As the woman spoke through an unopened door, Shirley explained that he had been going to the homes of people over 100 years old to see if they were actually real voters.

Doris confirmed that he was at the right house, but said the secretary of state’s record is wrong.

“I’ll put it like this, I was born in 1940,” she said, which would make her 86.

Shirley also mentioned that the state records indicated that she had voted in 51 elections. “No, not me. I’m not no hundred and some years old,” Doris responded.

California has a history of not maintaining its voter rolls well.

Ls Angeles affiliate KNBC-TV reported in 2019, “California and Los Angeles County have agreed to purge as many as 1.5 million inactive voter registrations across the state as part of a court settlement finalized Wednesday with Judicial Watch, a conservative activist group.”

“Judicial Watch sued the county and state voter-registration agencies in Los Angeles federal court, arguing that the state was not complying with a federal law requiring the removal of inactive registrations that remain after two general elections, or two to four years,” the news outlet added.

Do you think California's elections are clean?

The lawsuit alleged that Los Angeles County had more voter registrations than residents old enough to vote, with a 112 percent registration rate.

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“The lawsuit also uncovered that neither California nor Los Angeles County had been removing inactive voters from the voter registration rolls for the past 20 years, according to Judicial Watch,” KNBC noted.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, posted Sunday on social media, “We also have serious concerns about how California maintains its voter rolls. There are open questions about whether the state is promptly removing deceased voters, people who have moved, and individuals convicted of disqualifying felonies.”

“On top of that, California allows third parties to collect and turn in ballots on voters’ behalf (a practice known as ballot harvesting) with few restrictions. This makes it difficult to track who actually received, completed, and submitted each ballot,” he added.

Essayli noted that for over a year, the Department of Justice has been trying to audit California’s voter rolls, but the state has refused to comply. The DOJ has sued the state, and the case is now before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The prosecutor concluded, “If California genuinely wants voters to trust its elections, it should open its records, not fight to keep them closed. What are they afraid of?”

Essayli’s post came on the same day Republican Spencer Pratt fell into third place in the Los Angeles mayoral race to Democratic socialist Nithya Raman. Mail-in ballots tallied since Election Day last Tuesday have strongly favored her over Pratt and Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass.

Pratt was up nearly double-digits on election night, and Raman, a Los Angeles city council member, had appeared to concede the race in a teary-eyed speech. She polled below Pratt in all but one of the major surveys published in the month leading up to the election.

In a Saturday opinion piece, The New York Post argued there are some easy steps California could take to restore confidence in its voting system.

The editorial board noted that approving a voter ID measure on November’s ballot would be a great start, which also requires election officials to maintain acccurate vote rolls.

Additionally, “California should send mail-in ballots only to voters who request them; require each voter to submit his/her own ballot; require that all votes are received, not just postmarked, by Election Day; and deliver final vote counts within hours, not weeks.”

Nick Shirley is successfully exposing incompetence and potential corruption in how a blue state is handling the sacred right of American citizens to vote — and to trust the election’s outcome.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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