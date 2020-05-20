Freedom is under attack from liberal socialists.

The radical group that hijacked the Democratic Party has been masterful in creating panic over COVID-19 to the point that the everyday routine American citizens have taken for granted is becoming a thing of the past.

People are told that they must wear a mask, they must stay several feet apart from others and they cannot attend church.

The establishment media and liberals have teamed up to create panic so people think they are doing their part to help flatten the curve. They have combined forces to use panic and fear to turn people into puppets.

It’s like lambs being led to the slaughter, hopelessly following the unconstitutional mandates barked out by liberal elected officials.

TRENDING: Amy Klobuchar Issues Threat Against Republicans If Vote-by-Mail Is Not Funded

Case in point: the town of Swampscott, Massachusetts.

Not only are residents of the community required to wear a mask if they enter a retail establishment, now they are being told which way to walk on public streets.

This is happening in America.

People are no longer free to go where they want, and they are being highly encouraged to stay home instead.

Do you believe Americans are losing their freedom? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

This is exactly what liberal socialists have longed for. They are thirsty for power and control, and for the demise of freedom in the United States.

One concerned citizen took video of two public works employees spray-painting arrows on a Swampscott sidewalk to instruct people which way to go. Not only are there one-way streets for cars, but now there are also apparently one-way sidewalks for pedestrians.

According to Patch, town officials decided to have the arrows painted as a way to encourage social distancing.

In the video, the freedom-loving woman compared what she saw to “communism.” While one of the employees told her the arrows were just a “suggestion,” what she witnessed certainly seems like an instance of government overreach.

RELATED: Federal Judge Slaps Down Governor's Gun Store Closure Order: 'There's No Justification'

The woman may be technically wrong that the signs are Marxist, she’s certainly right in spirit that they’re signs of stunning government overreach. People passed by and went about their business in the video as they blindly accepted that the government is now telling them how to walk.

Even if the local government is not punishing people who walk the wrong way, it’s still disturbing that officials think they have the right to tell people which direction they can walk in the first place.

This sort of thing is not just occurring in Swampscott.

In New York City, residents who went out to enjoy a beautiful spring day at Brooklyn’s Domino Park last week discovered they have their own marked spots mandated by officials.

SOCIAL DISTANCING CIRCLES: Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York has white circles painted on the grass to help people social distance. What do you think– good or bad idea? #8NN 📸: AP pic.twitter.com/ztKNXI6m8h — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) May 17, 2020

They can no longer move freely through the area — instead, government officials want people to abide by their directional rules and stay in their assigned painted circles.

In Central Park, there was a large sign instructing residents how far apart they must stay away from others, according to the New York Post.

The implication is clear: You are not at liberty to go where you want anymore. You are a pawn, and you will move where they place you.

Liberal socialists are driving a stake through the heart of freedom. They keep pounding it harder each day and with very little resistance.

Today, the officials in the small town of Swampscott are telling you which way to stroll on a sidewalk. Will American citizens continue to follow the painted arrows and sit in the designated circles, or are they going to start standing up for their civil liberties?

Tomorrow, will they tell you what to eat and when to go to bed? But the greater questions will be this: Will you comply or stand up for freedom?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.