Watch a Frustrated Bill Maher Take Ana Kasparian Apart as She Does Everything Possible to Avoid Islam Question - 'No, You Won't Answer the Question'

Don’t call them Islamist countries. Call them “fiery but mostly peaceful democracies” instead.

Sound ludicrous? I know — but my little bit of CNN-ese is surprisingly (and dispiritingly) not as bad as Ana Kasparian of “The Young Turks” on Bill Maher’s podcast blaming the excesses of Islamism on Western interference. Because apparently, it’s still 2020 in Ana’s brain, at least in some small way.

Kasparian has had a few moments where she looked red-pilled in the recent past — and certainly makes more sense than a number of her co-hosts — but one of those red-pill moments definitely didn’t occur on Monday, when she basically blamed “whitey” for “destabilizing” the Middle East.

About an hour into the discussion, after talking about the Israel-Gaza conflict, where Maher and Kasparian were on opposing sides, Maher asked where she’d like to live in the Islamic part of the region.







“You can pick one city, any city, you know, as far away as say, Pakistan,” Maher said. “You could live in Karachi. You could live in Cairo. You could live in Amman, Jordan. You seem to love Lebanon; I mean, Beirut’s nice when the bombing’s not happening and the assassinations have stopped. Or you could live in Syria — I hear that’s wonderful in the summer … Ramallah, I think, is wonderful for like a little in the fall, it gets lovely.

“Where would you live? And where would you think you’d be comfortable in that dress?” Maher asked, taking note of Kasparian’s sleeveless outfit.

“I’m sure it would not be comfortable in this dress in any of the various Middle Eastern countries that have been destabilized,” she said — setting Maher off, since this was basically blaming the West for the fact that Islamist reactionaries wouldn’t be comfortable with her outfit.

“You’re not really blaming it on whitey!” Maher said. “Listen, are you really blaming Islam on whitey?”

She said she wasn’t. “But what you’re saying is we destabilize? That’s why you can’t wear that dress?” Maher followed up.

Kasparian didn’t want to hear it: “Did we destabilize?” she asked, noting that we funded terrorist organizations in Syria during the Syrian Civil War. (It would have been wonderful to hear “The Young Turks” call Obama out on this vociferously at the time, but if that clip exists, I regret to inform you I haven’t seen it.)

Anyhow, there was a bit of banter about the dress — yes, it looks good on her, but that still doesn’t get past the point that she doesn’t believe she can wear the dress in the country because those goshdarn Westerners destabilized the region.

“When I asked about the dress, you went right to destabilize. So is that why you couldn’t wear that dress?” Maher asked. “Why couldn’t you wear that dress?”

“You want me to talk about jihadism and Islam,” Kasparian responded. Which, uh, yeah.

“Why won’t you?” Maher asked.

“I don’t believe in jihadism, which is why I’m furious the United States just had freaking al-Qaeda terrorists in the White House,” she responded. (This is referring to the new Syrian leadership, which has problematic links but actually seems ready and willing to govern as part of a unity government — hence the invitation. Time will tell, etc., and that still doesn’t explain why she can’t wear the dress.)

See if she discovers! (Spoiler alert: No.)

Bill Maher SNAPS at Ana Kasparian after she blames “Islam on whitey.” MAHER: “If you had to live in the Middle East. Any city. Where would you live where you’d be comfortable in that dress?” ANA: “I’m sure I would not be comfortable in this dress in any of the various Middle… pic.twitter.com/RyeqrYUkyN — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 8, 2025

“No, you won’t answer the question.” I think we already have the answer, Bill, but good on you for pushing it. That’s some full-on NPC leftist fraudulence on display there; there is no point that isn’t ducking the actual one.

Radical Islam may not make the headlines it once did, but it remains the single greatest existential threat to the West and to Western values. And just as in the bad old wokeness days, the first instinct of the left is to blame white Westerners for something Islamists have done since long before any “destabilization” has happened.

The bigger problem is that the radical form of the religion isn’t just being exported to the West not just via ideas anymore, but through immigration. Say anything about it and you’re a racist.

That’s how the United Kingdom was able to put off dealing with the grooming-gang scandal — really not a strong-enough term for human trafficking and rape being openly ignored by the authorities for reasons of so-called “social justice” — and has since been able to put off a reckoning on it now that it admits there’s a problem.

Think that can’t happen here? Think again. And that’s a bigger problem than Russia (a nation that can’t even conquer Ukraine) or China (which has demographic decline, a lack of deployable military assets, and dependent on other nations for energy imports, inter alia).

When the left still can’t fathom that, nearly a half-century on from the Iranian hostage crisis, it’s difficult to take them seriously as geopolitical intellectuals of any sort.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.