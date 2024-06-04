Watch: Furious Democrats Ask Capitol Police to Kick Woman Out of Fauci Hearing - 'Take Your Starbucks with You!'

Monday’s House hearing into the COVID-19 pandemic turned raucous as spectators and members of Congress vented their emotions.

At one point, a woman in the audience kept interrupting Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California as he directed questions at Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the COVID-19 response in the Trump and Biden administrations, according to the New York Post.

Capitol police were summoned to have her removed from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing.

“Take your Starbucks with you,” Garcia shouted as the woman left.

Raskin: Have her removed. Take your Starbucks with you pic.twitter.com/clYCU9mrHn — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2024

Panel chair, Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, used his opening statement to indict Fauci’s handling of the pandemic.

“Americans were aggressively bullied, shamed and silenced for merely questioning or debating issues, such as social distancing, masks, vaccines, or the origins of COVID,” Wenstrup said in the statement, according to his website.

“Under your leadership, the United States health agencies adopted specific policy aims as a single dogmatic truth, without the benefit of debate. Out of desire for a single narrative.”

“Dr. Fauci, you once said, ‘If you disagree with me you disagree with science,’” Wenstrup said.

“Science doesn’t belong to any one person. I was never taught that science turns a blind eye to hypotheses. They serve to be proven or disproven. And done so with irrefutable facts.”

Shoutout to this lady wearing a ‘JAIL FAUCI’ shirt right behind Dr. Fauci at his testimony to Congress. LEGEND pic.twitter.com/KYuZudhrSO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 3, 2024

“While policy decisions should have been based on scientific data, some, frankly, were not. The burdensome 6-foot social distancing rule did not have sufficient scientific support. In your words, ‘it sort of just appeared,’” Wenstrup said.

“Americans do not hate science. But Americans know hypocrisy when they see it.”

“Dr. Fauci, you oversaw one of the most invasive regimes of domestic policy the U.S. has ever seen, including mask mandates, school closures, coerced vaccination, social distancing, and more,” he said. “You were the highest paid person in the government. This makes you more accountable to the people, not less.”

I have no idea who this guy behind Fauci is, but he definitely deserves a beer!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bLwF6LIDGN — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 3, 2024

“Dr. Fauci, whether intentional or not, you became so powerful that any disagreements the public had with you were forbidden and censored on social and most legacy media. This is why so many Americans were so angry — because this was fundamentally un-American,” he continued.

“Americans do not want to be indoctrinated. They do want to be educated. And they prefer to make their health decisions in conjunction with the doctor that they know and trust.”

