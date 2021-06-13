Watch Furious Mom's Epic Response to School Teaching Children About Anal Sex

It was not that long ago that schools were thought to be a relatively safe place for children to learn and grow into responsible adults. While there were always certain risks to sending a child to school, the material being taught by the teachers was not usually one of them.

That has all changed in the last couple of years as disgusting ideas about sex, race, and other hot-button topics have become mainstream in the American school system. For one mother in Bloomington, Illinois, a bill passed by the Illinois legislature in May and awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature meant that it was time to speak out.

According to the website for Cities 92.9 FM in Colfax, Illinois, the bill was called SB0818, and it mandates that schools that teach sex education must use the National Sex Education Standards.

Becky Swan, who is a both parent in and graduate of School District 87 in Illinois, which covers the Bloomington Public Schools, spoke out about the bill at a District 87 school board meeting Wednesday.

“This is an unfunded mandate that destroys local control over curriculum,” she said in a video posted to the Cities 92.9 Facebook page. “It sexually grooms young children by introducing sensitive and inappropriate topics.”

Swan went on to explain some of the specific topics that children aged kindergarten to second grade would need to identify under NSES. They include defining gender identity and stereotypes, as well as listing medically accurate names for genitals.

The fact that children as young as 5 would be taught about gender stereotypes and genitals is jarring enough, especially considering that these are discussions parents should be having with their children, not schools.

However, the NSES provisions for children in third through fifth grade are even more jarring. They include “explaining common human sexual development and the role of hormones,” which encompasses “romantic and sexual feelings” and “masturbation,” Swan said.

In addition, these young children would be forced to “explain the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive, and gender identity,” she said. Remember, these children would be between the ages of about 8 and 11 years old, on average.

Should schools be teaching young children about mature sexual acts? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 1% (23 Votes) No: 99% (2778 Votes)

Once the children reach middle school, Swan read that the NSES would require them to “define vaginal, oral, and anal sex.” In high school, they would be taught about the supposed differences of gender “assigned at birth” and “gender identity,” as well as the idea of “reproductive justice.”

In a separate video from the same event posted to Rumble, Swan showed a book that she saidhas been recommended for children aged 10 years old and up. It shows pictures of naked bodies. She said it discusses masturbation and other sex acts.

“You have a hard time hearing this for me, but this [book] is for 10 years old and up, and this bill was passed for 5-year-olds,” she said.

“You have a hard time, me sitting here telling you the words ‘anal sex,’ ‘masturbation.’ That’s hard for you?”

Swan has an excellent point. If members of the school board are uncomfortable having such conversations with grown adults, how much more inappropriate would it be to teach those concepts to young children without the consent of their own parents?

Many people on social media have expressed support for Swan and the stance that she took against the sexual indoctrination of children. Conservative author and commentator Dinesh D’Souza tweeted that it was “the most appropriate response” to such a disgusting bill being passed.

I have to say, this is the most appropriate response.https://t.co/33kUcX6eUa — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 11, 2021

At the conclusion of her time, Swan also brought up the idea of critical race theory. While she does not go into too much detail about that subject, Ty Smith, a black parent and host of a Cities 92.9 show called “Cancel This,” expanded on the reasons that CRT is destructive to teach children.

“You’re going to deliberately teach kids, ‘This white kid right here has got it better than you because he’s white’?” he asked in another Facebook video from the event. “You’re going to purposely tell a white kid, ‘Oh, the black people are all down and suppressed’?”

“How do I have two medical degress if I’m sitting here oppressed? Two medical degrees – no mom, no dad in the house, worked my way through college, sat there and hustled my butt off to get through college. You’re going to tell me somebody that looked like all y’all white folks kept me from doing that? Are you serious?”

Parents like these are exactly what we need more of in order to stop the indoctrination of children. Forcing leftist ideas about race, gender, and sexual activity on American school children is not only morally wrong, but also culturally dangerous.

A society that caves to the left’s ideas will not survive. Racial tensions will multiply, sex will become meaningless, and the very fabric of our society will be torn apart. If we hope for the success of future generations, we must stand up and save our children the way these parents are attempting to do.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.