You can take Geraldo Rivera out of “The Five,” but apparently, you can’t take “The Five” out of Rivera. Or at least out of his mind.

The former Fox News co-host is reinventing himself for his return to TV after quitting Fox following his firing from “The Five,” but he may have to use a little more imagination when it comes to the title of the pitch for his proposed new show.

“How’s this for a show idea?” Rivera tweeted on Tuesday, “#TheFour (Seriously) I know it’s derivative, but it’s still a good idea that could competitively run on any cable news channel.”

The former host of “The Geraldo Rivera Show” explained further, “An eclectic, diverse quartet of outspoken commentators-including me-covering the great events of the day, running in the 4:00pm ET hour. Thoughts?”

How’s this for a show idea? #TheFour

(Seriously)

I know it’s derivative, but it’s still a good idea that could competitively run on any cable news channel. An eclectic, diverse quartet of outspoken commentators-including me-covering the great events of the day, running in the… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 25, 2023



Twitter had plenty of thoughts. Unfortunately, very few of them were good.

Several users suggested that it was time for the 80-year-old to finally retire.

“Lol…the other three would never get a word in edgewise w/ your consistent penchant for interrupting.” one user advised. “Just enjoy your retirement GR.”

LOL … the other three would never get a word in edgewise w/ your consistent penchant for interrupting. Just enjoy your retirement GR. https://t.co/zR3UBhP249 — Case1030🇺🇸✝️☘️ (@CASE103060) July 25, 2023

Would you watch Geraldo’s show? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (6 Votes) No: 95% (121 Votes)



“Dude, you had a good run. Retire,” yet another user commented.

Dude, you had a good run. Retire. — T Fons (@tfons) July 25, 2023



Other tweets were not as kind.

“It’s hard to take you seriously anymore man,” one tweet read.

It’s hard to take you seriously anymore man. — Cyle Rickner (@CyleRickner) July 25, 2023



Another tweet summed up the idea of another show featuring Rivera in two words: “the horror.”



It is difficult to imagine that Rivera would have any sort of audience for his imagined new show. While impressively fit for an 80-year-old, the octogenarian no longer has the charisma or looks of his earlier days, and although he purports to have a balanced view on politics, some viewers of “The Five” saw him as constantly vacillating.

As a regular on Fox’s highly rated “The Five,” Rivera often touted his former friendship with former President Donald Trump while at other times sharply criticizing and denigrating Trump.

Rivera also never seemed to see eye to eye with one of Fox’s biggest stars, Greg Gutfeld, reportedly having “knockdown drag-out fights” on air with him.

Greg Gutfeld takes absolute flamethrower to Geraldo’s curly mustache after going full elitist in defense of electric cars: “I’m trying to control myself.” pic.twitter.com/NHuMJuoiYp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 14, 2023

After Rivera’s appearance on the view, Gutfeld couldn’t resist a little dig. “Poor thing,” he said during his monologue on “Gutfeld!”

“In lieu of flowers we sent up a GoFundMe page to get him a barber. But I credit The View for finally finding a guest with a bigger mustache than their panelists. They’re a hairy bunch.”

Greg Gutfeld just wrecked Geraldo Rivera and The View: “Poor thing. In lieu of flowers we sent up a GoFundMe page to get him a barber. But I credit The View for finally finding a guest with a bigger mustache than their panelists. They’re a hairy bunch.” pic.twitter.com/XOFaoPv8u4 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 14, 2023

Since leaving Fox, Rivera seems to be on a mission to win over left-wing voters by trashing conservatives he worked and associated with since 2001 when he joined the network as a war correspondent.

On a July 13 episode of “The View” shortly after quitting, Rivera accused former Fox News host and conservative fan favorite Tucker Carlson of being a conspiracy theorist.

“I don’t like to be unkind, but that what he did, just as I would never vote for Donald Trump, I will never forgive Tucker for what he did about January 6,” Rivera said.

Rivera also said that he has vowed to “dedicate whatever energy I have left in the profession to ensure that he is not reelected president ever.”

Given that he could not survive on Fox News and has vowed to oppose Trump, we can imagine what kind of show Rivera is envisioning his theoretical “The Four” to be.

It sounds like another version of “The View,” and Twitter users told him exactly what they thought of it.

One tweet succinctly stated: “So, your version of The View. Do we really need another of those?”

We sincerely hope not.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.