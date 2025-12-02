Watch: Giants Kicker's Bizarre Field Goal Blunder Leads to Confusion

It’s not easy to be an interesting NFL team to watch with a 2-11 record, but the New York Giants are accomplishing that feat.

Last week, they held a 27-24 lead over the Detroit Lions with 2:54 left when they decided to go for a touchdown from the Detroit six. They came up short, according to the New York Post.

Detroit went on to tie the game with a 59-yard field goal and later went on to win.

This week, instead of questions about why Giants interim coach Mike Kafka did not try for a field goal, it was kicker Younghoe Koo who took center stage.

With New York trailing the New England Patriots 17-7 in the second quarter, Koo was called on to attempt a 47-yard field goal, as noted in a post on X.

Chaos ensued.

As noted in a post that gave a close-up of the kicker’s footwork, Koo dug a divot behind the ball and never actually kicked it.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that,” ESPN’s Joe Buck said.

Koo offered an explanation that did not fully align with what the video showed, according to the New York Post.

“I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom, so it was moving,” Koo said.

“I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it,” he said.

“Jamie did a good job of catching it and putting it back, but, at that point, it was too late,” Koo said.

Holder and punter Jamie Gillan tried to turn quarterback for the occasion, but after scrambling about, was tackled for a 13-yard loss.

“Blaming it on the cold weather was an odd choice by Koo. And the ball seemed to move a little bit, but Gillan was able to set it up nicely before Koo’s foot dug into the ground well before the ball,” Andy Nesbitt noted for Sports Illustrated.

The Giants ended up losing the game 35-15.

