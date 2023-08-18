Watch: Gingrich Says DC Directed DA to Scramble Late Last Friday to Announce Trump Indictment on Monday to Distract from Weiss 'Screw Up'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Thursday he was told by a Washington insider that former President Donald Trump was indicted in Georgia on Monday at the direction of someone in Washington, D.C.

Trump and 18 others were indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County. District Attorney Fani Willis’ office brought the case and announced the indictment.

Willis has accused the former president of numerous felonies, including alleged violations of the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Prior to the indictment and before the grand jury voted, the courthouse published and then deleted a document that laid out several charges against Trump.

Later, Willis hit Trump with a case that, if argued successfully in court, could see him sent to prison for years.

Trump is expected in court next week, and the DA’s office wants to try him in March – when voters start heading to the polls for the Republican primaries.

According to Gingrich, who was speaking on the radio Thursday on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” the indictment was set in motion by a phone call to Willis from someone in the nation’s capital who needed cover from the bad press in relation to the decision to appoint soft-on-crime prosecutor David Weiss as the special counsel in the Hunter Biden tax case.

Gingrich said:

“I am told — this is hearsay — but I am told by a reliable source that (last) Friday evening, somebody from Washington called the district attorney in Atlanta and said, ‘You have to indict on Monday. We have to cover up all of the mistakes we just made with Weiss.’

“And she (Willis) said, apparently, ‘My jurors aren’t coming back till Tuesday.’ And they said, ‘You didn’t hear me. You have to indict on Monday.’”

Per Gingrich, Willis resisted at first.

“‘And she said, ‘Well, they’re not going to get here before noon.’ They said, ‘That doesn’t matter,’” the former House speaker explained. “She said, ‘This means it’s going to be 8 or 9 or 10 o’clock at night. And they said, ‘It doesn’t matter. We need the news media shifting off of Weiss.’”

Gingrich did not disclose who he said placed the call or who told him about it.

He did say the person has “remarkably good sources” and added, “You couldn’t write a novel in which these things happen.”

Kirk said he believed the claim and noted the odd nature of the initial posting of an indictment that was deleted.

“That would explain why they leaked and they messed up on the clerk document,” Kirk said. “Why she (Willis) was exhausted and why they had the 11 p.m. press conference.”

Monday’s inducement was the fourth to target Trump this year.

He faces state charges in Georgia and New York as well as charges from two separate cases brought forth by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

