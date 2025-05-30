Share
News
The village of Blatten, Switzerland, in the Bietschhorn mountain of the Swiss Alps, was destroyed by a landslide after part of the Birch Glacier collapsed on Wednesday.
The village of Blatten, Switzerland, in the Bietschhorn mountain of the Swiss Alps, was destroyed by a landslide after part of the Birch Glacier collapsed on Wednesday. (Alexandre Agrusti - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Glacier Collapse Buries 90% of Alpine Town in Seconds

 By Jack Davis  May 30, 2025 at 9:54am
Share

A Swiss village has all but been wiped off the map after a glacier collapsed, burying Blatten in dirt and debris.

The massive glacier detached Wednesday and plunged down a mountainside upon the 300-person village covering almost all of it, according to NPR.

The disaster had been feared, leading Swiss authorities to evacuate the community on May 19.  The airlift took sheep and cows to safety.

Officials said a 64-year-old man was reported missing, and amid uncertain conditions and fears of more landslides, the search for him was suspended.

“What happened is the unthinkable, the catastrophic worst-case scenario,” said Christophe Lambiel, a specialist in geology and glaciers at the University of Lausanne.

Lambiel said rockfalls from the mountain on the glacier were a signal that trouble was coming, but the total collapse of the glacier was not expected.

Lambiel said the Birch Glacier was different than others in the region.

“It is the only glacier that has been advancing for the past decade,” he said. “All the others are receding.”

He said the glacier advanced due to rocks falling on it, adding weight and pressure to the glacier.

About 4 million cubic yards of debris had piled atop the glacier, Raphaël Mayoraz, head of the local government’s Natural Hazards Service, explained.

Related:
Man Stunned to Find 'Miracle Bible' That Shouldn't Have Been There in Tornado Wreckage

The Valais local government said the Birch Glacier had almost entirely collapsed above Blatten, leading to several yards of ice and rock covering the village.

“The damage is considerable,” a government news release said.

“Nature is stronger than human beings and mountain people know this well,” Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti said. “But what happened today is absolutely extraordinary. It was the worst we could’ve imagined.”

Blatten’s Mayor Matthias Bellwald said, “The unimaginable has happened” but tried to sound a note of optimism, according to the BBC.

“We have lost our village, but not our heart. We will support each other and console each other. After a long night, it will be morning again,” he said.

Water trapped behind the debris from the blocked River Lonza has authorities worried about possible flooding, according to Reuters.

A lake had formed behind the wreckage from the glacier’s collapse, although officials said some water was draining through the debris.

However, officials have put two villages downstream on alert in case the situation worsens and an evacuation is necessary.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Boat with 11 Decomposing Bodies Being Investigated After Washing Up on Shore
Dolly Parton Keeps Win Streak Against Disney Going for Another Year
Deputy Shoots Grandmother in Fast-Paced Home Entry
Horrific Report: College Pitcher Drops Shock Hazing Claims, Including Forced Sex Acts
Haribo Recalls Entire Stock of Gummy Candy After Three Packs Found Laced with Drugs
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation