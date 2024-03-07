A woman who lost her beloved daughter-in-law in service to the country shocked CNN by noting that the purported “consoler-in-chief,” Joe Biden, never called her or her family to console them over their loss.

CNN invited Gold Star family member Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee who lost her life during Joe Biden’s disastrous evacuation of Afghanistan in August of 2021, on air on Thursday. And during her visit, Shamblin blasted Biden for his callous behavior toward her family.

CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip asked Shamblin about Biden’s response to her loss.

“He’s often called the ‘consoler-in-chief.’ He does talk to families who’ve lost loved ones. … Have you experienced that from him?” Phillip asked.

Shamblin replied with a straight forward, “No.”

“Have you spoken to him?” Phillip asked.

“No,” Shamblin reiterated. “He has not reached out to our family. We’ve actually reached out to the White House and have never heard back. We asked to meet with them. …We’ve not received a response. It’s been months.”

CNN’s Phillip even seemed a bit shocked over Biden’s callous treatment of Gold Star families.

“Sorry to hear that,” Phillip said.

CNN had Shamblin on the air because she was invited to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul.

“More than two years after the death of Christy’s daughter-in-law and 12 other U.S. servicemembers at Abbey Gate, the Biden administration still refuses to take accountability for the tragedy it caused,” Chairman McCaul said in a statement on his congressional website.

“I hope Christy’s attendance sends a clear signal to President Biden and the American people that I will not rest until a complete and thorough investigation has occurred — and that people are held accountable for what happened,” he added.

Indeed, Biden has never even uttered the names of the 13 services members who died on his watch during the bugout in Kabul, as Logan Dobson, a former member of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told his X followers.

Rep. McCaul has noted that Joe Biden’s failures in Afghanistan continued even after the withdrawal.

Over 200 former Afghan government officials and security forces who worked with the U.S. have been killed by the Taliban since 2021, McCaul pointed out. And at least five Americans were taken hostage by the Taliban, and Biden has done nothing about it.

Shamblin is far from the first Gold Star family member to say that Biden has been callous. Paula Selph, who lost her son, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss, also said that Biden treated Gold Star families in a heartless manner. And others have said similar things about Biden.

