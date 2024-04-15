Another day, another display of left-wing “activists” with nothing better to do than shutting down major infrastructure and ruining everyone else’s day.

This time, the target of the activists rage was San Fransisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, the iconic landmark that is also a major thoroughfare for the city.

As seen in a video shared to the social media platform X, these useless protesters marched onto the middle of the bridge during the Monday morning commute.

Once there, they blocked the flow of traffic with a giant banner, which said, “Stop the World for Gaza,” and another sign, reading “End the Siege on Gaza Now.”

Both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge have been shut down due to a Pro-Palestinian protest. Demonstrators have blocked the southbound direction of Highway 101. This is the second protest causing major back-ups on Bay Area roadways, the demonstration has blocked northbound… pic.twitter.com/oO5dMCvqFD — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 15, 2024

According to KGO-TV, who shared the original video, this protest blocked the southbound direction of Highway 101, causing major backups and delays for other Bay Area roads.

The outlet also explained that the protesters completely shut down the Golden Gate Bridge, which, as seen in the map they included, is one of the only ways to cross the Bay going that direction.

Not only that, the protesters shut down another major highway — I-880 in Oakland, California.

The first protest apparently happened on the northbound section of I-880, with protesters dragging concrete-filled barrels into the road and chaining themselves to the barrels, with police still in the process of severing the chains and clearing the road.

Then, protesters gleefully skipped across to the southbound section of the highway, clogging up traffic there as well with their inane banners and antics.

Finally, the compatriots of these blights upon society made their way to the Golden Gate Bridge, where they clogged up traffic on the bridge, causing backups into Marin, California.

While there has been no word as to when those backups might get cleared, to their credit, the police began arresting protesters on the bridge, with 15 arrested by 11:30 a.m.

Fox News and KGO reported that these protesters seemed to have been a part of a group known as the A15 Action Group, which had been linked to similar protests in Chicago and Philadelphia on Monday.

While these protesters seemingly have more time on their hands than they know what do with, the ordinary people they stopped on the highway not only have lives and places to be, but also nothing to do with what they were protesting.

But, despite that, they have been doomed to idle on the highway for endless hours, to satisfy these leftists maniacs twisted sense of moral superiority.

How does preventing hard-working Americans from getting to work, or doctor’s appointments, or even running errands, help “liberate” Palestinians or end the violence between Hamas and Israel?

What exactly have protesters been trying to accomplish by shutting down traffic in major cities?

Because, so far, they have accomplished nothing but turning most people against their cause.

Of course, considering these protesters were advocating on behalf of a merciless terrorist organization, maybe shooting themselves in the foot could be better for Israel than any competent demonstration would have been.

