Watch: GOP, Independent Voters Dismantle CNN Moderator's Attempted Hit Job on Trump

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins spent 90 minutes on Wednesday night attempting to kneecap former President Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign at a town hall event in New Hampshire.

Republican-leaning and unaffiliated voters in the studio audience were displeased by Collins and cheered for Trump throughout the attempted ambush, which Trump was prepared for and CNN has been raked over the coals for.

Things got worse for the struggling network after the town hall when it trotted out CNN reporter Gary Tuchman to ask a focus group about the failed hit job.

The reporter ended any doubt that there was a network-wide attempt to demonize the country’s 45th president.

Eight Republican and independent voters answered Tuchman’s first question in unison when they told him his network’s attempt to take down the former president was ineffective.

Each said their opinion of him was unchanged after the town hall.

Six of the voters had previously cast ballots for Trump in both 2016 and 2020 while another refrained from voting and one was too young to vote in either election.

Tuchman set himself up for pushback when he told the voters right out of the gate that Trump was not a “truth teller.”

The partisan reporter tried to tell each of the eight voters that Trump had lied about everything from his business career to ballot harvesting (which absolutely happened in numerous battleground states in 2020).

He painted his statements on the topics as facts and not his opinions.

Tuchman was met with some stiff resistance when he asked the voters, “Does it bother you that he keeps talking about 2020, and not 2024?”

Collins, and not Trump, invoked the 2020 election to start the town hall on Wednesday, and she kept pressing the issue.

That fact wasn’t lost on one voter, who let Truchman have it bluntly.

“So, I feel like part of it’s also the media narrative,” one voter said. “You guys asked him the first question at the town hall about the 2020 election, rather than current stuff.”

Tuchman responded, “Don’t you think he could say, ‘It’s time for me to start talking about 2024, not lies that aren’t true?’”

The voter fired back, “Couldn’t the media ask him a question about 2024?”

Tuchman quickly retreated and moved on to another voter, who said he was more interested in the issues that are currently plaguing Americans.

The third and fourth voters each rebuffed Truchman as he tried to portray Trump as a liar.

Tuchman later dragged the bottom of the barrel when he tried to paint Trump as a person who spent Wednesday night on live television “making fun” of an alleged victim of sexual assault.

He invoked a civil verdict reached this week wherein a jury found Trump did not rape E. Jean Carroll at a busy department store in the 1990s, although jurors did award Carroll a partial victory when they ordered Trump to pay her $5 million and declared he was liable for defamation and sexual abuse.

Trump has denied he knows Carroll and has pointed out several holes in her story.

Wednesday, he questioned her character in a candid conversation about the matter with Collins and the voters of the Granite State.

Trump’s rape accuser had a cat named “Vagina”. 🐱 pic.twitter.com/71gHGja6Lj — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) May 11, 2023

Tuchman focused on the women among the group of voters and used the topic of sexual abuse in a blatant attempt to turn them on Trump.

“How does that make you feel as a woman?” Tuchman asked one woman as he portrayed Trump as a man who in New Hampshire was indifferent to female victims of sex abuse.

She said, “I didn’t really care.”

“Why didn’t you care?” the CNN reporter replied.

The voter responded: “I don’t know enough about the case. Women can be victims of abuse. Women can also make up stories. I mean, we see it all the time.”

“All of these situations where people are coming out 20, 30 years later, I don’t listen to it,” she concluded.

The roughly seven-minute segment ended much to the chagrin of Tuchman after none of the voters were particularly interested in rehashing the Capitol incursion.

The town hall and the focus group segment proved one thing: CNN is somehow more out of touch with mainstream Americans than anyone knew.

