Parler Share
Commentary

Watch: GOP Probe into Biden's Foreign Ties in Full Swing Less Than 24 Hours After Taking the House

 By Ryan Ledendecker  November 18, 2022 at 8:46am
Parler Share

Well, that didn’t take long.

Fresh after officially winning a majority victory in the U.S. House of Representatives with 218 seats, key GOP lawmakers laid down the law during an energized Thursday-morning news conference at which they announced their first target of investigation: the Biden family.

Specifically, the investigation will peer into President Joe Biden’s potential involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

The investigation was announced by Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, who will soon be installed as the chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee. Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who will become chair of the House Judiciary Committee, was one of several Republicans who joined Comer on Thursday.

“This committee will evaluate whether this President is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars. This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said.

Trending:
We Have the Photos: Biden's Cheat Sheet Makes Appearance as He Humiliates US Abroad

The two Republican lawmakers touted a recent report released by the House Oversight Committee this week. Comer claims that President Biden is not only fully aware of his son’s foreign business dealings, contrary to his past denials, but he also alleges he benefited greatly from those deals.

Do you think that the Bidens will ever face punishment?

“Whistleblowers described President Biden as chairman of the board. For these businesses. He personally participated in meetings and phone calls, documents show that he was a partner with access to an office.

“To be clear, Joe Biden is the big guy,” Comer said, according to The Post Millenial.

“This evidence raises troubling questions about whether President Biden is a national security risk and about whether he is compromised by foreign government,” Comer added.

Much of what the public knows about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s business dealings came from the information on the laptop Hunter Biden left at a Delaware computer repair shop. The device reportedly contained a trove of data pointing to shady — if not outright illegal — business deals that resulted in tidy profits and perks for multiple members of the Biden family.

Related:
Watch: Maricopa Board of Supervisors Get Raked Across Coals by Voters - Applause Is Overwhelming

Jordan slammed Democrats, the media and the long list of former U.S. intelligence leaders for writing off the mere existence of the laptop as “Russian disinformation” at the time, which happened to be a few short weeks before the 2020 general election — one of the most consequential elections in modern U.S. history.

For his part, Comer’s primary message to the media and the country is that his committee and others want to “make it very clear that from this point on, this is no longer the Hunter Biden investigation. This is the Joe Biden investigation.”

Until Thursday morning, the Biden family hasn’t had much to worry about, as Democrats in both chambers — and their allies in the establishment media — have provided what has proven to be an incredibly thick shield of protection.

One now has to wonder whether Hunter Biden and Joe Biden might get a little less sleep at night from here on out, since it appears that Republicans are finally out for justifiable blood.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news. He previously worked as a columnist and web editor for an award-winning local newspaper. When he's not writing, he's honing his competitive BBQ skills. You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, and Truth Social.
Birthplace
Illinois
Nationality
American
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science & Technology




Watch: GOP Probe into Biden's Foreign Ties in Full Swing Less Than 24 Hours After Taking the House
Republicans Could Set Their Sights on Impeaching Someone Other Than Biden
Kim Reynolds Takes Reins as Chair of Major GOP Association - Could She Be Trump's Secret Weapon?
Red Alert: GOP Senator Might Step Down After Polling Shows Another Possibility
Minutes Before Trump's 2024 Announcement, DeSantis Had a Big Moment of His Own: Report
See more...

Conversation