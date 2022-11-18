Watch: GOP Probe into Biden's Foreign Ties in Full Swing Less Than 24 Hours After Taking the House

Well, that didn’t take long.

Fresh after officially winning a majority victory in the U.S. House of Representatives with 218 seats, key GOP lawmakers laid down the law during an energized Thursday-morning news conference at which they announced their first target of investigation: the Biden family.

Specifically, the investigation will peer into President Joe Biden’s potential involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

The investigation was announced by Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, who will soon be installed as the chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee. Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who will become chair of the House Judiciary Committee, was one of several Republicans who joined Comer on Thursday.

“This committee will evaluate whether this President is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars. This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said.

BREAKING: House GOP announces investigation of the Biden family’s ties to China: “This committee will evaluate whether this President is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars. This is an investigation of Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/kpaJZmIppH — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 17, 2022

The two Republican lawmakers touted a recent report released by the House Oversight Committee this week. Comer claims that President Biden is not only fully aware of his son’s foreign business dealings, contrary to his past denials, but he also alleges he benefited greatly from those deals.

Do you think that the Bidens will ever face punishment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 39% (140 Votes) No: 61% (222 Votes)

“Whistleblowers described President Biden as chairman of the board. For these businesses. He personally participated in meetings and phone calls, documents show that he was a partner with access to an office.

“To be clear, Joe Biden is the big guy,” Comer said, according to The Post Millenial.

“This evidence raises troubling questions about whether President Biden is a national security risk and about whether he is compromised by foreign government,” Comer added.

🚨Joe Biden is the “Big Guy”🚨

@RepJamesComer releases report detailing evidence of @POTUS‘ involvement in his family’s business deals & presses Biden Administration and family associates for information. Americans need transparency & accountability.https://t.co/b5ZqVEeqwn — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) November 17, 2022

Much of what the public knows about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s business dealings came from the information on the laptop Hunter Biden left at a Delaware computer repair shop. The device reportedly contained a trove of data pointing to shady — if not outright illegal — business deals that resulted in tidy profits and perks for multiple members of the Biden family.

Rep. Jim Jordan SLAMS the media for turning a blind eye to the gravitas of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

pic.twitter.com/oDmmtE13ke — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 17, 2022

Jordan slammed Democrats, the media and the long list of former U.S. intelligence leaders for writing off the mere existence of the laptop as “Russian disinformation” at the time, which happened to be a few short weeks before the 2020 general election — one of the most consequential elections in modern U.S. history.

First, it wasn’t Hunter’s laptop. Then they admitted it was his laptop, but argued it was Russian “disinformation.” Then they admitted it wasn’t disinfo, but assured us Joe Biden wasn’t involved. Now, it looks like Joe was involved, but they’re telling us he did nothing wrong. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 17, 2022

For his part, Comer’s primary message to the media and the country is that his committee and others want to “make it very clear that from this point on, this is no longer the Hunter Biden investigation. This is the Joe Biden investigation.”

Until Thursday morning, the Biden family hasn’t had much to worry about, as Democrats in both chambers — and their allies in the establishment media — have provided what has proven to be an incredibly thick shield of protection.

One now has to wonder whether Hunter Biden and Joe Biden might get a little less sleep at night from here on out, since it appears that Republicans are finally out for justifiable blood.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.