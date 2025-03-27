Watch - GOP Rep Confronts NPR CEO: Why Did You Call Pres Trump a 'Fascist' and 'Deranged Racist'?

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee confronted National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher Wednesday regarding past tweets in which she described President Donald Trump as a “fascist” and a “deranged racist sociopath.”

The questioning took place during a hearing before the House Committee on Oversight & Accountability’s Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency as lawmakers consider whether to cut funding to the Public Broadcasting Service and NPR, AL.com reported.

“Why did you call President Trump a ‘fascist’ and a ‘deranged racist sociopath’ in 2020?” Burchett asked Maher.

“I regret those tweets,” the NPR chief responded. “I would not tweet them again today. They represented a time where I was reflecting on something that I believe the president had said, rather than who he is. I don’t presume that anyone is a racist.”

Rep. Tim Burchett to NPR’s CEO: “Why did you call President Trump a ‘fascist’ and a ‘deranged racist sociopath’ in 2020?” pic.twitter.com/fIxPSGe6SN — America (@america) March 26, 2025

In May 2020, during Trump’s first term, Maher tweeted, “What is that deranged racist sociopath ranting about today? I truly do not understand.”

The head of #NPR tweeted prior to the 2020 election that @realDonaldTrump is a “fascist” and “deranged racist sociopath.” She testified Wednesday at a House hearing questioning NPR bias that she regrets her former tweet. “I don’t presume that anyone is a racist,” she said. pic.twitter.com/tUokFzdn4u — Patricia G. Barnes (@PatriciaGBarnes) March 26, 2025

In 2018, she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Also, Donald Trump is a racist.”

Maher became CEO of NPR in January 2024. Before that, she had been head of the Wikipedia Foundation, according to NPR.

She was also pressed about the lack of any known Republicans serving as editors at the news outlet’s D.C. office.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio cited a 2024 piece by former NPR editor Uri Berliner in which he reported that there were 87 registered Democrats and zero Republican editors. “Is that accurate?” Jordan asked Maher.

“We do not track the numbers, or voter registration, but I find that concerning,” she answered.

BIAS: NPR has 87 editorial positions filled by registered Democrats in DC and zero Republicans. pic.twitter.com/bKdwpA8adI — @amuse (@amuse) March 26, 2025

Additionally, Maher conceded that NPR made a “mistake” in not covering the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election.

Still the CEO asserted that the outlet is not politically biased.

“We are a nonpartisan organization,” she said.

NPR and PBS received a combined $535 million in taxpayer funds during the current fiscal year, a quarter of which goes to NPR.

