Tennessee GOP Rep. Tim Burchett, right, had some pointed questions for NPR CEO Katherine Maher Wednesday.
Tennessee GOP Rep. Tim Burchett, right, had some pointed questions for NPR CEO Katherine Maher Wednesday.

Watch - GOP Rep Confronts NPR CEO: Why Did You Call Pres Trump a 'Fascist' and 'Deranged Racist'?

 By Randy DeSoto  March 26, 2025 at 5:33pm
GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee confronted National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher  Wednesday regarding past tweets in which she described President Donald Trump as a “fascist” and a “deranged racist sociopath.”

The questioning took place during a hearing before the House Committee on Oversight & Accountability’s Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency as lawmakers consider whether to cut funding to the Public Broadcasting Service and NPR, AL.com reported.

“Why did you call President Trump a ‘fascist’ and a ‘deranged racist sociopath’ in 2020?” Burchett asked Maher.

“I regret those tweets,” the NPR chief responded. “I would not tweet them again today. They represented a time where I was reflecting on something that I believe the president had said, rather than who he is. I don’t presume that anyone is a racist.”

In May 2020, during Trump’s first term, Maher tweeted, “What is that deranged racist sociopath ranting about today? I truly do not understand.”

In 2018, she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Also, Donald Trump is a racist.”

Maher became CEO of NPR in January 2024. Before that, she had been head of the Wikipedia Foundation, according to NPR.

She was also pressed about the lack of any known Republicans serving as editors at the news outlet’s D.C. office.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio cited a 2024 piece by former NPR editor Uri Berliner in which he reported that there were 87 registered Democrats and zero Republican editors. “Is that accurate?” Jordan asked Maher.

“We do not track the numbers, or voter registration, but I find that concerning,” she answered.

Additionally, Maher conceded that NPR made a “mistake” in not covering the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election.

Still the CEO asserted that the outlet is not politically biased.

“We are a nonpartisan organization,” she said.

NPR and PBS received a combined $535 million in taxpayer funds during the current fiscal year, a quarter of which goes to NPR.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Conversation