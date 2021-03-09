In a triumphant new video, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her hypocrisy about walls.

Although Pelosi has opposed a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border for years, the California Democrat and her party are responsible for a similar barrier around the Capitol to protect themselves, Boebert noted.

“Here’s what I know: You protect what you love,” she said in the video posted to social media on Monday. “President Trump built a big, beautiful wall because he loves America, and he wanted to secure our country and protect us from drugs, illegal aliens pouring into our communities and sex traffickers.

“Democrats, they fought him every step of the way.”

As Boebert pointed out, Pelosi and the Democrats were in strong opposition to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the nation’s southern border. At the same time, they rushed to erect razor-wire fencing around the Capitol building after the Jan. 6 riot there.

The congresswoman is seen in the video walking around the perimeter of the Capitol as a barrier of razor wire and National Guard troops paint a scene that looks more like a military base than a house of the people.

“Welcome to Fort Pelosi, where Democrats decry walls from within their own heavily guarded, razor-wire wall,” Boebert said.

By opposing the southern border wall while supporting a wall outside the Capitol, Democrats have shown where their true priorities lie, she said.

“Democrats don’t want to protect you because they don’t care about you, but they’ll spare no expense protecting themselves. …

“It’s time to cut the crap and remember this is the people’s house,” Boebert said, pointing to the Capitol.

“Madam Speaker, tear down this wall.”

The comment echoed then-President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 call for Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall.

Naturally, leftists immediately began to attack Boebert, some with false claims about her actions during the Capitol incursion.

“The congressperson demanding to take down the security fence at the Capitol is the same one who was tweeting out the Speaker’s location during the insurrection,” David Atkins of Washington Monthly said on Twitter.

The congressperson demanding to take down the security fence at the Capitol is the same one who was tweeting out the Speaker’s location during the insurrection. https://t.co/49hBo0Tn1p — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) March 9, 2021

From reading that tweet, one would think that Boebert was revealed Pelosi’s exact whereabouts so that the “insurrectionists” could find her. In reality, the congresswoman gave extremely broad updates about the situation as it happened Jan. 6.

“We were locked in the House Chambers,” she tweeted at one point. Moments later, Boebert said, “The Speaker has been removed from the chambers.”

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

That sounds a lot more like vague updates to her followers about a scary situation than it does “aiding and abetting,” which leftists have accused her of.

“I’d like to know who she was tweeting,” Rural Colorado United co-chairman George Autobee said of Boebert, according to Colorado Newsline. “If she was tweeting members of the coalition that overran the Capitol — to me, she’s aiding and abetting.”

While attacking the congresswoman on that dubious front, the left had little to say about the merit of Boebert’s point.

As she noted, the Capitol building is supposed to be “the people’s house.” Our elected officials are meant to represent us, not to rule over us.

No Republican in his or her right mind is arguing that rioters should storm the Capitol building. Instead, the point is that politicians should be held accountable by the people they represent.

When Democrats erect walls and station troops around the Capitol, it gives the appearance that lawmakers are more important than the people they represent and deserve special protections. That was not the goal of the American government as stated in the Constitution.

Furthermore, the threat of riots at the Capitol seems to have passed. Democrats pushed the idea that another incursion could happen on March 4, but it never came to fruition.

“On the day when former president Donald Trump’s most delusional supporters swore he would return to power — and the House suspended its business because of supposed threats to the U.S. Capitol — Washington looked on Thursday morning much the way it has for the past two months,” The Washington Post reported Thursday.

“National Guard members armed with M4 rifles braced for rebellion that never came. Razor wire lined miles of steel fencing that went unbreached. Trump remained in Florida, where it was 70 degrees and sunny.”

Even as the threat of violence wains, Pelosi insists that National Guard troops and walls around the Capitol are necessary.

“Between COVID … and all the president’s men out there, we have to ensure with our security that we are safe enough to do our job but not impeding,” she said Thursday.

This statement shows what the increased security is really about. Democrats want the fences and the troops to remain in part because they provide a physical reminder of those terrible Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.

To Pelosi, it is not just the small group of radicals that should be condemned, but rather anyone who ever voted for Trump or supported any of his policies.

The longer Washington looks like a military base, the easier it is for Democrats to continue using the Jan. 6 incursion for political gain. With each new threat that proves to be baseless, it becomes harder to justify.

The government is meant to be a representation of the people, not a group of elitists who are above the common man. For that reason, it’s time to tear down the wall.

