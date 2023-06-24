Share
Commentary

Watch: GOP Reps Torch Durham Over 'Mystery Man' Missing from His Russian Investigation

 By Michael Schwarz  June 24, 2023 at 7:16am
Everyone in the Deep State covers for everyone else in the Deep State.

During Wednesday’s testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Special Counsel John Durham struggled to answer direct questions about why a key source does not appear in his report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI investigation better known as the Russia collusion hoax.

On Twitter, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky posted a video of Durham’s testimony and noted the glaring omission: “Joseph Mifsud is the mystery man who started the Russia hoax. He’s mentioned 89 times in the Mueller report, but, strangely, not once in Durham’s. @RepMattGaetz and I want to know if Mifsud is associated with a Western intelligence agency.”

In response to Massie’s question about whether Durham ever interviewed the “mystery man” Mifsud, Durham said his investigators made contact with Mifsud’s attorney in Europe, but never tracked down Mifsud himself.

“Do you think he’s a Western source? Is he associated with Western intelligence?” Massie asked.

“It’s hard to say who Mr. Mifsud was associated with,” Durham answered.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz responded in disbelief. “Hard to say who Mifsud is? He’s the guy who started the whole thing. We’ve known it for years,” Gaetz said.

Should Durham’s be held accountable for his lackluster reporting

Gaetz then played a clip of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio questioning Special Counsel Robert Mueller in July 2019. Each time Jordan asked Mueller about Mifsud, Mueller replied, “Can’t get into that.”

Jordan then told Mueller that Attorney General Bill Barr and Special Counsel John Durham would be looking into Mifsud’s role.

Four years later, it appears that Durham did not put much effort into locating Mifsud

Now that Barr has been exposed as a tool of the Deep State, one wonders if Durham also might be shielding guilty parties.

“It’s just hard to, like, pretend as though this was a sincere effort when you don’t get to the fundamental thing that started the whole deal,” Gaetz told Durham.

Durham assured Gaetz that his investigators tried to find Mifsud in Europe, but were unsuccessful.

“It seems like you weren’t really trying to expose the true core of the corruption — that you were trying to go at it another way,” Gaetz said.

Durham’s halfhearted effort to locate Mifsud, coupled with Mueller’s evasive “Can’t get into that” responses to all Mifsud-related questions from Jordan in 2019, fuels skepticism about the investigators’ true purposes.

“When you are part of the cover-up, Mr. Durham, then it makes our job harder,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz went as far as to compare Durham to the Washington Generals, the basketball team that got paid to show up and lose to the legendary Harlem Globetrotters.

The bottom line is that Durham failed to track down a central figure in the Russia collusion hoax. Had Durham offered Massie and Gaetz a better explanation for this failure — had he given the impression that Mifsud was someone he really wanted to find — perhaps he could be forgiven.

Instead, Durham’s evasiveness on all Mifsud-related questions mirrored that of Mueller four years ago.

Americans who have paid attention to the shameful and criminal Russia collusion hoax cannot be surprised by any lack of candor on the part of those connected to it.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
