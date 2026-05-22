Watch: Government Releases Second Round of UFO Files, Including Footage of Wild 'Instant Acceleration' Incident

The War Department released a second batch of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena files on Friday as part of President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding the matter.

The files, which were added to the Pentagon website War.gov/UFO, include video footage from 2024 when the Coast Guard picked up an object as it flew near a plane in the southeastern United States, ABC News’ Jay O’Brien posted on social media.

Another video was taken in Syria in 2021 of a UAP speeding away in a way the service member described as “instant acceleration.”

Still another video from 2020 showed a sphere in an undisclosed area of the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East flying over a population center before launching high into the night sky.

EXCLUSIVE from @GMA/@ABC — A first look inside the second batch of so-called “UFO files.” More than 50 videos and other documents.

Here’s what we found — – Never before seen video from 2024. The Coast Guard picking up this object as it flew near a plane over the… pic.twitter.com/MSoMI6ONDn — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) May 22, 2026

The War Department said in a Friday news release, “Since the site’s launch on May 8, 2026, WAR.GOV/UFO has received over 1 billion hits worldwide, highlighting the unprecedented levels of interest in both this topic and the Trump administration’s historic transparency effort. The Department of War and our agency partners are actively working on the third release of UAP files, which will be announced in the near future.”

ABC News reported that the Pentagon has now released over 200 files related to UAPs.

Included in Friday’s release was a written account from a senior U.S. intelligence officer who described seeing “two large orbs flare up” alongside their helicopter while on a mission. The officer said that they were “orange with a white or yellow center, and emitted light in all directions,” ABC News reported.

The officer said that “the same orbs we had encountered were now ‘chasing’ the fighters… We were virtually speechless after these observations.”

NEW: Senior U.S. intelligence official reported witnessing orb UFOs chase fighter jets that scrambled to identify them “They emitted light in all directions.” “We were virtually speechless.” Report below👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/GyQw82ryR5 — UAP James (@UAPJames) May 22, 2026

The UAP files released two weeks ago included an image from the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon that showed three lights “visible above the lunar terrain.”

This is correct. https://t.co/nhl8NnV9cN — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 8, 2026

Trump posted on Truth Social on May 8, “In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects.”

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP reacts the release of the UFO FILES by the Department of War “With these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’ Have Fun and Enjoy! President DONALD J. TRUMP” You can view the files at… pic.twitter.com/TunXPp3f1k — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2026

“Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’ Have Fun and Enjoy!”

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