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In this handout image provided by the Department of War, an images of a UAP that resembles a football-shaped body near Japan that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command reported. The Department of War announced the initial release of new, never-before-seen files on UAPs on May 8, 2026, as part of a Trump administration transparency effort.
In this handout image provided by the Department of War, an images of a UAP that resembles a football-shaped body near Japan that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command reported. The Department of War announced the initial release of new, never-before-seen files on UAPs on May 8, 2026, as part of a Trump administration transparency effort. (U.S. Department of War / Getty Images)

Watch: Government Releases Second Round of UFO Files, Including Footage of Wild 'Instant Acceleration' Incident

 By Randy DeSoto  May 22, 2026 at 1:04pm
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The War Department released a second batch of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena files on Friday as part of President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding the matter.

The files, which were added to the Pentagon website War.gov/UFO, include video footage from 2024 when the Coast Guard picked up an object as it flew near a plane in the southeastern United States, ABC News’ Jay O’Brien posted on social media.

Another video was taken in Syria in 2021 of a UAP speeding away in a way the service member described as “instant acceleration.”

Still another video from 2020 showed a sphere in an undisclosed area of the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East flying over a population center before launching high into the night sky.

The War Department said in a Friday news release, “Since the site’s launch on May 8, 2026, WAR.GOV/UFO has received over 1 billion hits worldwide, highlighting the unprecedented levels of interest in both this topic and the Trump administration’s historic transparency effort. The Department of War and our agency partners are actively working on the third release of UAP files, which will be announced in the near future.”

ABC News reported that the Pentagon has now released over 200 files related to UAPs.

Included in Friday’s release was a written account from a senior U.S. intelligence officer who described seeing “two large orbs flare up” alongside their helicopter while on a mission. The officer said that they were “orange with a white or yellow center, and emitted light in all directions,” ABC News reported.

The officer said that “the same orbs we had encountered were now ‘chasing’ the fighters… We were virtually speechless after these observations.”

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The UAP files released two weeks ago included an image from the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon that showed three lights “visible above the lunar terrain.”

Trump posted on Truth Social on May 8, “In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects.”

“Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’ Have Fun and Enjoy!”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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