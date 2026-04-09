Watch: Gov't Exposed Spending £150k to Help 2 Foreign Child Molesters Fight Their Rap - We're Committing Cultural Suicide

The United Kingdom continues its descent into madness.

On Tuesday, a broadcast from GB News was posted to social media platform X about two immigrant cousins described as “Pakistani grooming gang rapists” who were convicted after sexually abusing and grooming young girls.

Their legal fees — around £150,000, the equivalent of over $200,000 in U.S. dollars — were covered by the British taxpayers.

GB News reported that the costs could go higher, as every claim from legal representatives for the two men has not been processed.

🚨BREAKING: The British government are paying money to pakistani grooming gang rapists for legal fees. This is literally INSANE. pic.twitter.com/xfur6ao4VP — God Save Great Britain (@GSGB01) April 7, 2026

The Manchester Evening News provided more details on the two men.

Manzorr Hussain, 54, and his cousin, 53-year-old Imtiaz Ali, committed these crimes in the late 1990s.

Prosecutor Anna Pope gave specifics. “These defendants each played their part in the grooming and sexual abuse of six teenage girls. The sexual offending took place in houses, a hotel, or sometimes in a car or a van.

“A number of the girls were particularly vulnerable. They had troubled backgrounds. These defendants took advantage of their personal situations and provided them with drink, drugs, lifts, a place to spend time and company.

“This was all part of the grooming process. The girls were made to feel like they owed something to these men in return. The sexual activity which then took place was not with their true consent.”

Manzoor sent one victim into an apartment room furnished with nothing but a dirty mattress. He then had six different men come in, one by one, to abuse her.

Another victim read an impact statement about the abuse and its impact on her. “I was shamed. I was ashamed. I was labelled. These crimes made me feel disgusting and dirty. I felt like a lesser person. I have lived in a perpetual cycle of fear.

“They stole my identity before it had a chance to ever fully form. I am now free. I know now there is nothing wrong with me — there is something wrong with you. That shame should never have been mine to carry; it was all yours.”

Hussain was convicted on seven counts of rape and seven counts of indecent assault and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Ali was found guilty of five counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault. His sentence was 28 years.

A third suspect, identified as Hussain’s older brother Ghulam Hussain, 64, was referred to as the “main man” in the abuse case, and authorities charged him with a “number of sexual offences,” but jurors were told he had fled the coumtry.

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the offending parties are pure evil, but their case is also reassuring to any other monster.

Immigrants can come to the U.K., unleash their disgusting pedophilic tendencies, and have their legal fees paid, likely getting a sentence in a prison that would afford them a higher standard of living than they would enjoy as free men in their own countries.

You can enjoy all the rights and protections — arguably more — that a native Brit can, doing nothing but wreaking havoc and misery.

For all the rhetoric we’re forced to hear about immigrants enriching societies, this case shows they are measurably a loss to society.

The costs of unvetted immigration policies are vast: Citizens are having their lives destroyed. They are being suppressed by their government if they speak out, and the taxpayer foots the bill if any of these people are brought to justice.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.