Watch: Grateful Kuwaiti Rushes to Help Downed US Pilot, While Leftist Woman Wishes Death to Military Service Members

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli War against Iran has produced at least one depressing juxtaposition.

On the social media platform X, a 21-second video of a Kuwaiti man approaching a downed U.S. pilot and expressing both concern and gratitude has gone viral.

Meanwhile, a 14-second video of a young leftist woman wishing death to all U.S. service members has also gone viral.

In the first video, an English-speaking man with a Middle Eastern accent raced toward a female U.S. pilot on a beach in what looked like the moments immediately after she parachuted to safety.

“You’re fine? Really?” the man asked. “You need something to help you?”

When the man finally reached the downed pilot, who assured him that she was fine, he declared her safe. Black smoke, perhaps from the downed aircraft, billowed in the background.

“Thank you for helping us,” the man said.

Footage of Kuwaiti locals approaching one of the shot down American pilots this morning. “Are you OK? Thank you for helping us.” pic.twitter.com/QCxUNxuSYF — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 2, 2026

Now, contrast that sentiment with the view expressed by a young leftist woman with a nose ring.

“I literally — if you have any part to play in the American military-industrial complex — literally f*** you,” the woman said. “I hope you never make it home; I’m so serious.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Liberal says she hopes the heroic U.S. troops “never make it home” and die pic.twitter.com/kclEpBPZhX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2026

As an American, of course, the young woman may oppose the war or any act of government she pleases. Personally, I have my own reservations about the wisdom of the current operation.

Nonetheless, I would never dream of wishing death upon the brave men and women engaged in this war. And therein lies the difference between conservatives and the mentally ill liberal women who seem to multiply by the day.

We have seen these sorts of videos with shocking regularity.

Recently, for instance, a trans activist threatened to murder a woman who committed no offense besides challenging transgender ideology.

Before that, liberal women enlisted in droves to harass Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and protect violent illegal aliens.

Of course, the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk called forth demonic glee from woke women.

Incredibly, nurses and teachers took the lead in venting all this homicidal rage.

Moreover — speaking of teachers — it bears noting that the woke woman in the video never learned the meaning of the phrase “military-industrial complex,” which President Dwight D. Eisenhower used to describe those who profit from wars, not those who risk their lives fighting them.

In any event, one could scarcely imagine a more powerful juxtaposition than the Kuwaiti man, awed by heroism and grateful for it, next to a privileged young woke woman wishing death upon the heroes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.