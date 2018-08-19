SECTIONS
Watch: Great White Shark Gets Dolphin Meal Snatched by Something Even Bigger

By Jack Davis
at 12:44pm
A video showing the violent, sudden death that the sea’s fiercest killers inflict on their prey has gone viral as viewers around the world see the competition for food that takes place among great white sharks.

On Wednesday, the group Shark Watch South Australia posted a video, seen by over 200,000 viewers as of Sunday, to its Facebook page showing a close encounter between two sharks.

“The incident involving two great white sharks ended in fatal circumstances for a dolphin which was attacked and then once killed the devoured carcass dragged away in front of their boat,” the group said, according to Fox News.

Shark fins could be seen splashing before the prey, which had been in the mouth of the 10-foot shark, was taken away by the larger predator. The 12-foot shark then started to eat the dolphin near a group fishing boats.

The incident took place near Smoky Bay, Australia.

(WARNING: Video contains profanity.)

“My nephew took this footage on my phone,” oyster farmer Jason Darke said, according to Perth Now.

“A smaller great white made the kill then a bigger great white come from no where and stole it from his mouth,” he said. “Just to clarify, no we didn’t try touch it or catch it.”

“A great white makes off with its catch just moments after a brutal natural predation on a dolphin,” Shark Watch South Australia wrote.

On its YouTube page, the group said “reaching hundreds of thousands of people in both South Australia and other parts of the country” was helping it in its mission.

“That’s what the Shark Watch campaign does having access to an archive of incredible rare natural encounters in our own backyard sharing them for the world to see with the local communities notified of the sharks presence,” the group wrote.

Although the footage was fascinating, the danger of sharks can be real to humans.

On Wednesday, a New York man was bitten by a great white shark off of a Cape Cod, Massachusetts, beach, Fox News reported.

William Lytton, 61, of Scarsdale was wading about 30 yards off shore near Truro. He suffered puncture wounds to his torso and leg and was listed in serious condition.

The beach was closed after the attack.

