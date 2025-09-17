Watch the Greatest 90 Seconds in Senate History: Kash Patel Savages Adam Schiff, Who Can't Fight Back After His Mic Turns Off

FBI Director Kash Patel provided some unintended comic relief by delivering an epic smackdown of Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff during a heated congressional hearing.

The hilarious beatdown occurred Tuesday, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the FBI.

Shortly after Schiff criticized the agency’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Patel unleashed a torrent of biting salvos decimating the California Democrat’s already-tattered reputation.

“What I am doing is protecting this country by providing historic reform and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you,” the FBI boss said.

“And we have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in January 6,” Patel added.

“You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate. You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward.”

As Schiff desperately tried to land a few blows of his own, he was mercilessly cut off by Patel, who torched the Democrat’s sordid history of pushing fake news and anti-Trump hoaxes.

“I’m not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch and put on a show, so you can go raise money for your charade,” Patel said. “You are a political buffoon at best.”

“We are bringing historic reform [to the FBI],” he said. “But all you care about is a child sex predator that was prosecuted by a prior administration.”

“The Obama Justice Department and the Biden Justice Department did squat. And what did President Trump do? Bring new charges, courageously,” Patel said.

At this point, Schiff’s mic inexplicably stopped working — as if it didn’t want to hear any more of his annoying drivel.

Patel’s stinging rebuke is poetic justice for Schiff, who has never been punished for maliciously promoting the Russian-collusion hoax.

Between the inauguration and the Mueller Report’s release, Adam Schiff did close to 400 TV hits totaling over 45 hours, during most of which he pushed the Russia collusion hoax. He used his position on the Intel Committee to LIE to the American people.pic.twitter.com/4MEuOwdmiv — GOP (@GOP) June 22, 2023

The federal investigation of this absurd hoax cost U.S. taxpayers tens of millions of dollars that could’ve been put to better use and subverted President Donald Trump’s first-term efforts to make America great again.

Even those of us who are critical of the FBI’s mishandling of the Epstein files agree with Kash Patel that Adam Schiff is a liar, a fraud, and a buffoon.

