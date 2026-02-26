Share
Greg Gutfeld called out the behavior of Rep. Ilhan Omar after her State of the Union outbursts.
Greg Gutfeld called out the behavior of Rep. Ilhan Omar after her State of the Union outbursts. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

WATCH: Greg Gutfeld Absolutely Pummeled Ilhan Omar After Her SOTU Behavior, Calling Out Her Anger and Likely Desire to Torment Those Beneath Her

 By Samantha Chang  February 26, 2026 at 6:53am
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld shredded Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as an ingrate who doesn’t deserve to be in the United States after she repeatedly heckled President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address.

On Tuesday night, an enraged Omar tried to shout down Trump as he spoke directly to his fellow Americans on live TV.

At one point during his SOTU speech, the president urged members of Congress to “end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals, and enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens — in many cases, drug lords, murderers — all over our country.

“They’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country. And you should be ashamed of yourself,” he said.

At that point, Omar repeatedly yelled, “You have killed Americans!”

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Five,” co-host Greg Gutfeld explained how Omar’s irrational hatred of America disgusts him.

“I have to point at Ilhan Omar. She repulses me, and I’m trying to find out why, because she’s not unattractive,” he said. “She has an unusual amount and kind of anger.”

“She has no right to that level of rage in the United States of America, the country who gave her corrupt ass a new life.”

Gutfeld continued: “It’s not like she’s a homeless Vietnam vet who can’t get services and should be enraged at the government. She should be kissing the ground she walks on instead of spitting on it.”

Gutfeld said Omar’s off-the-charts vitriol suggests she’s a soulless tyrant who’d crush everyone around her if she ever obtained real power.

“Her anger also reminds me of the radical who, given power, would destroy you,” he said. “She would show no mercy for you if you were below her. The look on her face is somebody who would step on your neck instead of giving you a hand.”

Gutfeld also said anti-American traitors who prioritize illegal aliens over U.S. citizens shouldn’t be allowed to hold political office.

“That is not the kind of person we should have in our leadership. It’s not the type of person we should have in this country,” he said. “And if we find out that she’s screwed up on her immigration stuff, she’s got to go.”

Omar’s anti-American views are especially disturbing since she moved to the United States in 1995 — after fleeing war-torn, third-world cesspool Somalia — because she was granted refugee status.

Instead of being grateful to the nation that took her in, fed and housed her, and enabled her to become a member of Congress, she spends much of her time trashing America and hating on white people.

Ingrates like Ilhan Omar make a strong case for overhauling U.S. immigration policies and its refugee programs, which are broken and in dire need of a drastic makeover.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




