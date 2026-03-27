Watch: Greg Gutfeld Cracks Up and Starts Signaling Someone Off Camera as Trump Answers 'Is Ayatollah Jr. Gay' Question

President Donald Trump called into Fox News’ “The Five,” and his conversation with host Jesse Watters gave co-host Greg Gutfeld a laugh, as he was almost in disbelief of the subject matter.

The ongoing conflict with Iran has the president fielding a constant stream of questions from media outlets, and he’s eager to respond.

The war isn’t the singular reason for that as Trump regularly appears on Fox News and other networks proving how accessible this administration is to the public.

In the footage below, Watters asks Trump about the new supreme leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as ayatollah after the latter was killed last month by an airstrike.

Although the conflict is a serious matter, Watters’ question wasn’t met with a serious reaction from Gutfeld.

“Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr’s gay?”

Gutfeld started cracking up as Trump replied, motioning to a cameraman and putting his hands up in amusement.

“Well they did say that… which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country,” Trump replied. Gutfeld was alone in his reaction as co-host Dana Perino did not even crack a smile.

“Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr. is gay?”@POTUS: “They did say that… I think a lot of people are saying that — which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country.” pic.twitter.com/Gd5miHN6vQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 26, 2026

Indeed, homosexual behavior is not exactly smiled upon in Islamic countries.

In Watters’ defense, a New York Post exclusive reported on this very subject on March 16 after learning about the administration’s discovery through intel officials.

Although it’s important to learn as much as possible about Iran’s leadership, and the intel gathering process is an indispensable aspect of this conflict, it’s also just amusing that Trump is being asked about gay Muslim theocrats and willing to oblige with an answer.

On the note of accessibility, this is something about the Trump administration that can’t go overstated.

After the president’s first term, former President Joe Biden’s acute lack of media appearances was obvious in having his staff do most of the talking.

Trump puts himself out there for both his friends and his enemies.

Secondly, his comments speak to the often neglected topic of homosexuality and tolerance — or lack thereof — for sexually deviant behavior generally in Islamic countries.

This is something leftists strangely ignore in allying themselves with Muslim activists and officials.

For Muslims themselves, leftists are just useful idiots.

They are more than happy to find a support base from Westerners who blindly embrace them in the name of diversity and tolerance. It’s all just a means of building a caliphate outside of the east.

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