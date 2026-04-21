Watch: Greg Gutfeld Delivers Hilarious Gut-Punch to Tim Walz - Only Gov. in America to Lose His State to Pirates

In Spain, over the weekend, lefties from around the world gathered to show everyone just how ineffective left-wing governance is and why they should all lose, every last one of them.

That wasn’t the declared reason behind the gathering, mind you; as Reuters noted, the actual cause for the meeting was ” to brainstorm ways to halt the rise of authoritarianism and win back voters ​who have drifted rightwards.”

“Spearheaded by Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose outspoken opposition to U.S. President Trump’s foreign policy has boosted his image, the summit was buoyed by hopes that the far-right surge may have peaked, with Trump’s polling numbers falling, Hungary’s Victor Orbán ousted after 16 years in government and the French far-right underperforming in last month’s municipal elections,” Reuters noted in its report on the Global Progressive Mobilization conference in Barcelona last weekend.

Right, except that American presidents in their second term always face poll numbers that fall, Orbán’s defeat had more to do with a fellow right-winger successfully contending that his Fidesz party was too corrupt and had too much power for too long, and France’s right wing failed to make inroads in major cities. This end to the “far-right surge” was celebrated by folks like South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who presides over a racially fractured, failing state that cannot provide basic needs, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is fighting corrupt authoritarianism by, uh, being a corrupt authoritarian. But for the left!

However, no presence was as preposterous as Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota — the onetime vice-presidential candidate who, as Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld pointed out, is the only governor in these 50 states to lose his jurisdiction to pirates.

Walz, who will not be running for a third term in the governor’s mansion due to a metastasizing scandal involving entitlement fraud in the state’s Somali community, painted a grim picture of a nation where authoritarianism was running rampant because immigration laws were being enforced, some media outlets weren’t as reflexively liberal as they used to be, and the Supreme Court wasn’t in left-wing hands anymore.

“Back in the United States, we’re seeing an alarming consolidation of power,” Walz said, according to The Hill.

“A massive paramilitary force terrorizing our communities … a methodical weakening of our free press, of the independent judiciary, of fair elections and all other institutions of accountability.”

“We’ve got a feeble-minded, trigger-happy president who plunged us into a war where no threat was present, with no clear objectives and no exit plan,” he continued. “We need to call that what it is: that’s fascism. Or at least it’s fascist-curious, as they would be.”

That’s only “fascism” under Inigo Montoya Syndrome, but never mind. This speech was as ridiculous as you might expect, and Gutfeld managed a brutal dissection of it on Monday, calling him “in effect, a traitor.”

“Walz goes to a foreign country to bash the president of the United States, and he’s the only governor in American history to have his state conquered by pirates,” Gutfeld said in the clip from “The Five,” referencing the multi-billion dollar entitlement scandal.

“Think about it: I mean, it’s like he is the last guy anybody should listen to,” Gutfeld said. “He’s like a teenager that goes on a message board, like Reddit or something, to bash Sydney Sweeney. It’s therapy for the unpopular. The reason why he gets a warm embrace there is because they don’t know what he’s done.

“The only way he can get any recognition is if they don’t recognize him,” Gutfeld added. “Who is this guy? They don’t like Trump. He doesn’t like Trump. That’s OK.”

🚨 GREG GUTFELD JUST BODIED TIM WALZ after the traitor went to SPAIN to ATTACK President Trump: “He is, in effect, a TRAITOR!” “Walz goes to a foreign country to bash the president, and he’s the only governor in American history to have his state conquered by PIRATES!” 🔥… pic.twitter.com/1WDHA77mFO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 20, 2026

Lies are undetected.

Tim Walz was always an undistinguished governor and undistinguished in a uniquely left-wing way. When George Floyd died in police custody in his state’s biggest city back in 2020, he dithered about trying to extinguish the riots there until they’d consumed a police station and then metastasized to the rest of the country.

That same year, when a Somali fraud ring was first detected, his state was cowed into ignoring it for a few more years under threat of a lawsuit for racial discrimination.

Then, in 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris suddenly and unexpectedly became the standard-bearer for her party and picked Walz because he’d gone viral by calling Republicans “weird.” He repaid that honor by behaving so weirdly that his counterpart, then-Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, looked like the picture of normalcy:

Here is Tim Walz making a joke about the viral JD Vance couch thing, which was something a random guy on Twitter completely made up by posting a fake page from Hillbilly Elegy. pic.twitter.com/KLql3C5I01 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 6, 2024

JUST IN: Tim Walz turns into a stumbling mess, calls himself a ‘knucklehead’ after he was confronted about the lie that he was in Hong Kong in 1989 during Tiananmen. After going on a 2-minute rant about how good of a guy he is, Walz finally answered the question. Walz has… pic.twitter.com/rJ324rYytH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2024

After slouching back toward St. Paul after the 2024 election, a slow-motion car wreck in the form of the aforementioned welfare fraud scam began unfolding, leading to riots (again) in Minneapolis after Immigration and Customs Enforcement began operations there.

Walz himself decided against running for governor again, although not before signaling that the real problem in letting his state get taken over by Somali pirates was the fact that President Trump dared to call him “seriously retarded.” (At least he didn’t go with “Tampon Tim.”)

And this is who the global left is looking to for advice to turn back the populist right. Good luck with that. My guess is that you’ll likely get the results you deserve.

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