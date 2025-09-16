Watch: Greg Gutfeld Erupts When Fox News Leftist Jessica Tarlov Makes 'Both Sides' Argument

Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov proved the adage that “liberalism is a mental disorder” by shamelessly spouting an absurd “whataboutism” while defending the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

On Monday’s episode of the Fox News show, “The Five,” Tarlov beclowned herself by downplaying the metastatic scourge of left-wing political violence.

At one point, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld pointed out that violence is far more prevalent on the left than it is on the right.

“What is interesting here is, why is this only happening on the left and not the right?” he asked.

Tarlov shot back, “What about Melissa Hortman?”

For reference, Hortman was the Democratic speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives who was assassinated in June, along with her husband.

The killer, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, reportedly held right-leaning views.

However, in his rambling confession letter, Boelter claimed Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “wanted me to kill Amy Klobuchar and Tina [Smith],” the state’s two Democratic U.S. senators.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Greg Gutfeld just EVISCERATED Jessica Tarlov for making the “both sides” argument about Charlie Kirk’s kiIIing “DON’T PLAY THAT BULLSHlT WITH ME!” “We don’t care about your ‘both sides’ argument. That shlt is DEAD!” “On your side, your beliefs do not match… pic.twitter.com/tXAl6RGIQ4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2025

Gutfeld reacted to Tarlov’s frivolous “whataboutism” by pointing out that conservatives did not constantly demonize Hortman in the months preceding her assassination.

That’s a stark contrast to what happened with Kirk, who was demonized nonstop by Democrats and their left-wing media minions for years.

Is is any surprise a leftist lunatic eventually [allegedly] murdered him, after being stirred into a frenzy by the constant negative rhetoric and dehumanization of Kirk?

“You wanna talk about Melissa Hortman?” Gutfeld shouted at Tarlov. “Did you know her name before it happened?”

“None of us did. None of us were spending every single day talking about Mrs. Hortman — I never heard of her until after she died.”

“So she doesn’t matter?” Tarlov replied.

Gutfeld responded by unleashing a volcanic smackdown of Tarlov for disingenuously twisting his words.

“Don’t play that bulls*** with me!” Gutfeld yelled. “You know what I’m talking about.”

“What I’m saying is, there was no demonization, amplification, about that woman before she died. It was a specific crime against her by somebody who knew her,” he explained.

Gutfeld continued: “The fact of the matter is, the ‘both sides’ argument not only doesn’t fly, we don’t care. We don’t care about your ‘both sides’ argument. That s*** is dead.

“For one thing, there’s no cognitive dissonance on our side. On your side, your beliefs do not match reality, so you’re coming up with these rationalizations like, ‘What about this?’ or ‘What about that?’”

MSNBC anchor and apparent psycho Kate Tur lashes out at Charlie Kirk after he was shot in the neck moments ago, calling him a “divisive figure, polarizing, lightning rod. What ever term you want to use.” pic.twitter.com/2grSfGyEzE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 10, 2025

Gutfeld said he understands why the left feels compelled to downplay the Kirk assassination.

“I understand the defensiveness,” he said. “Because if you have to face the underlying fact of this, your life is gonna fall apart because you’re gonna realize you’re not the good guys.”

Gutfeld said Kirk’s killer was merely a puppet who fell victim to nonstop left-wing brainwashing.

“That guy was a patsy. He was under the hypnotic spell of a direct-to-consumer nihilism — the trans cult,” Gutfeld said.

“If you can decide that biology is false, you can agree that murder is OK and that humanity is expendable.”

Gutfeld also slammed the media’s disgraceful coverage of Kirk’s murder because many are minimizing the assassination by suggesting he deserved it somehow.

Did Greg Gutfeld hit the nail on the head here? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2087 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

“The media is dead to us on this story,” he said.

In reality, Tarlov inadvertently dunked on herself when she pulled the lame whataboutism card.

First, when Hortman was assassinated, conservatives did not gleefully chirp that she deserved it, nor were they happy she was murdered. If anything, many conservatives offered condolences and prayers.

In contrast, countless liberals openly cheered Kirk’s murder, resulting in the several high-profile firings.

🚨 BREAKING: Florida taxpayers are currently funding the paycheck of Britt Brown, who reportedly mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk, per @libsoftiktok. It’s time for her to face the consequences. You know what to do, patriots. Call: 850-488-4676

Email: media@myfwc com pic.twitter.com/gQVw0pk48H — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2025

Second, if we really want to play the whataboutism game, what about the two recent assassination attempts on President Donald Trump that the left has tried to memory-hole?

What about the 2017 left-wing shooting at a congressional baseball practice that targeted Republicans? Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot and critically injured during the attack.

Also, what about the countless times that conservative have been physically attacked or threatened on college campuses and at other events?

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

To everyone looking for a politically motivated hate crime to be angry about: Here’s video of a young conservative being attacked & beaten by a leftist on the campus of UC Berkeley. I have verified the authenticity of the video. The victim was recruiting for @TPUSA. More soon pic.twitter.com/WU5x1UqoSH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 21, 2019

Many Democrats are sanctimonious, emotionally incontinent, violent hypocrites.

They must accept this ugly truth and eradicate this toxicity from their ranks instead of selectively downplaying left-wing violence. This must end.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.