Watch: Haitian Man Flips Out As ICE Does Their Job - 'Biden Forever!'

A Haitian immigrant departed kicking and screaming as law enforcement arrested him and numerous other illegal immigrants in Boston, Massachusetts, this week.

It’s all part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan, which Immigration and Customs Enforcement is executing to the letter.

During a ride-along, Fox News watched ICE arrest several illegal immigrants. Those arrests included MS-13 members, targets of Interpol Red Notices, suspected murderers and rapists, and one angry Haitian gang member, Fox News reported.

The Haitian had allegedly stacked up 18 convictions in recent years.

WARNING: The following video and post contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

NEW: Haitian man says “F*ck Trump, Biden forever,” gets arrested by ICE’s elite Boston unit to be deported. The ultimate FAFO. The arrest was part of a Boston raid on the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens, as reported by @BillMelugin_. “It’s a frigid five degrees in… pic.twitter.com/83XgPMgNlt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 23, 2025

In a video clip on X, the illegal immigrant could be heard swearing as he sat helplessly handcuffed in a government SUV.

“I’m not going back to Haiti,” the immigrant said.

“F*** Trump! You feel me? Yo, Biden forever, bro!” he said.

“Thank Obama for everything that he did for me, bro!” he said.

Patricia Hyde, ERO Boston Acting Field Office Director, said she was pleased by the day’s results.

“Today was a good day,” Hyde told Fox News. “Today we took several significant public safety threats out of our communities.”

“Unfortunately, a lot were released by sanctuary policies. But we’re here to tell the Commonwealth and the rest of the country that we’re going to find them, whether they’re released or not.”

1) Tom Homan is awesome

2) any tv host who uses the term “undocumented” is an activist

pic.twitter.com/FX7TbJlsQJ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 22, 2025

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Border Czar Tom Homan said ICE is circumventing sanctuary city policies that hinder the agency from making arrests.

“We would like to have access to … arrest a criminal alien in the safety and security of a county jail, which is safer for the community, safer for the officers, safer for the alien,” Homan said.

“But when you release a public safety threat out of a sanctuary jail and won’t give us access to him, that means we gotta go to the neighborhood and find him, and we will find him. But when we find him, he may be with others — others who don’t have a criminal conviction but are in the country illegally. They will be arrested, too,” he said.

ICE officials announced Wednesday that the agency arrested nearly 500 illegals nationwide within hours of Trump becoming president, according to KECI.

The 460 who were arrested reportedly had criminal histories, including sexual assault, robbery, violence, drug and weapon offenses, and others.

