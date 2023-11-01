Watch: Hamas Leader Vows to 'Sacrifice Martyrs' in Another Oct. 7-Style Attack

A top official with Hamas has vowed the terror group will “sacrifice martyrs” and will conduct terror attacks against Israeli citizens until the country has been annihilated.

Ghazi Hamad, who belongs to Hamas’ political bureau, The New York Post reported, made the statements during a recent interview with a Lebanese TV station.

He referred to the Oct. 7 terror attacks carried out by his group against Israeli citizens, which left more than 1,400 of them dead.

Hamas also took hundreds of hostages.

Hamad vowed similar attacks would occur “again and again” until Jews are eliminated from the region and forced out of their own country.

“Israel is a country that has no place on our land,” he said during an Oct. 24 interview, a clip of which began circulating on social media this week.

“We must remove it because [Israel] constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation,” he continued. “We are not ashamed to say this.”

Hamad then said Islamist militants will carry out Oct. 7-style attacks until it brings Israel to its knees and eventually to total destruction.

“We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again,” he said.

🚨 Breaking: Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad says they will repeat October 7-like massacres until Israel is annihilated. Now you understand why Israel must annihilate Hamas…pic.twitter.com/XaE973dzRr — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 1, 2023

While referring to the surprise attacks last month, Hamad added, “[The attacks are] just the first time … Will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.”

He said Hamas would be justified in its actions and accused the state of Israel of occupying Palestinian land.

“We are the victims of the occupation,” he stated. “Period. Therefore, nobody should blame us for the things we do. On Oct. 7, Oct. 10, October one-million, everything we do is justified.”

Hamad also claimed Islamist militants did not set out on Oct. 7 to target civilians and that the group faced what he called “complications.”

Numerous videos that have been shared on social media have purported to show Hamas fighters indiscriminately massacring hundreds of civilians at the Re’im music festival.

The brutality occurred shortly after thousands of rockets were fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The barrages were followed by a full assault as Hamas militants took to the air, the ground and the sea in the deadliest day in Israeli history.

Hamad made it clear that Hamas does not simply want Gaza, but all of Israel.

“The existence of Israel is illogical,” he said. “The existence of Israel is what causes all that pain, blood and tears.”

The Israeli Defense Forces are currently rooting out Hamas terrorists and their leaders through a historic ground incursion into the territory.

