Watch: Handcuffed Illegal Alien Uses Woman and Child for Cover and Bolts - He Didn't Make It Far

Here, ladies and gentlemen of #TheResistance in Minneapolis, is who you are defending: Men who will use a woman and child as shields to avoid being taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to footage from an independent journalist who calls herself Oliya Scootercaster, the incident happened in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Minneapolis, where a man was being taken into custody.

The video was posted on Tuesday afternoon.

The individual apparently didn’t want to open the car doors for law enforcement, even though officers were pounding on the windows.

Around the car were the usual activist “observers,” who were told to observe from a distance. Whistles could also be heard, as are common during arrests and other actions during Operation Metro Surge, the official name of the deployment of Department of Homeland Security officers to the Twin Cities area for immigration enforcement.

“Let me guess, you don’t have a warrant?” a woman can be heard saying through a megaphone during the arrest. “You don’t think you need one?”

After the man is taken into custody, a woman in the back seat with a child asks to escort the man being taken into custody to the Whipple Federal Building, the facility which is being used as the de facto ICE headquarters and detention center during the operation.

One of the officers seems to deny this, telling the others, “Put him in the car and give him his ID.”

“Hey, hey, move her out!” another officer says when she tries to open the car door.

“Ma’am, take the baby home,” the first officer then orders.

She’s seen crying and making the sign of the cross, along with pleading “¿Por qué?” — “why?” in Spanish — with one of the officers.

“She don’t want to move,” the officer says, shrugging.

Later, they open the door and let her hug the man. She then steps away and he runs, as she appears to motion — still carrying the child — to stop them from going after him:

Stunning footage: An illegal alien appeared to use his own baby as a shield to escape from ICE custody. Agents quickly took off after the suspect as he ran into a busy road. https://t.co/32QD19IPTN — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) January 27, 2026

The man was taken into custody after a short chase across a road. Later, the woman told WCCO-TV in Minneapolis she was related to the two men taken into custody, although this all appeared to be unconfirmed.







However, the incident comes just days after the case of Liam Conejo Ramos, a 5-year-old the left said was used as “bait” to take his father into custody, polarized the nation.

As it turns out, Ramos’ father allegedly abandoned his child rather than be taken into custody by ICE and agents kept him safe until the man could be detained:

ICE did NOT target a child. The child was ABANDONED. On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration. As agents approached the driver Adrian… https://t.co/O7o2dVGHqZ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 22, 2026

In short, this wouldn’t be the first time an illegal alien viewed not being taken into custody as being more important than a child — and this time, a woman who says she was the mother of the child, to boot.

This is who you are defending, American left. This is the behavior you’re condoning. But ICE and DHS are the bad guys?

