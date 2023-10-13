Watch: Hannity Ends Heated Interview with Ramaswamy Soon After GOP Hopeful Mentions Tucker

Fox News host Sean Hannity sparred with GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy during a heated interview on the network Thursday — until Hannity ended it in disgust.

Ramaswamy posted the roughly 2 1/2-minute clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, and decided to dig Hannity in the process: “For years, @seanhannity has railed against ‘fake news.’

“I guess he’s become it.”

For years, @seanhannity has railed against “fake news.” I guess he’s become it. My comments about lobbyists were about Azerbaijan, not Israel. This interview was sponsored by @NikkiHaley 😂 pic.twitter.com/SUSR3YbixP — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 12, 2023

Earlier, Ramaswamy took a swipe at presidential hopeful and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for previously being “in a position to get wealthier from war,” according to Business Insider.

Haley formerly held a role on the board of directors of Boeing, which is one of the “world’s largest defense and space contractors,” according to its website.

During the interview with Hannity, Ramaswamy said: “If you are making money off of your time in government, then I don’t think you are fit to be president of the United States.”

“A lot of people don’t think you’re qualified because you weren’t even a Republican or voting Republican until, what, 2020?” Hannity quipped back.

The entrepreneur retorted, “You’re right: I’m not a partisan hack,” and he added that he previously voted libertarian.

“I’ll forgive you for your screw-up,” Hannity replied.

The Fox News host continued by stating he values experience and doesn’t view it as a “corrupting influence” for someone previously being a defense contractor.

Ramaswamy proceeded to hit back and said, “One of the things I loved about that interview with Tucker [Carlson] …,” words that caused Hannity to start speaking over the entrepreneur.

But Ramaswamy didn’t stop, as he tried to speak over Hannity:

“We were actually able to have a thoughtful conversation and go deep into the issues rather than this kind of political gotcha.”

“Praise Tucker all you want,” Hannity said. “I like Tucker.”

“But here’s your problem,” Hannity told Ramaswamy. “You go on these shows, people quote your exact words, and you deny your own words.”

The back-and-forth continued for a few moments until the Fox host had enough and ended the interview.

Hannity then doubled down on his previous statement of thinking it’s ridiculous that Ramaswamy believes someone working in the defense industry would not be qualified to be president.

“People that have never held public office like you — maybe they are not qualified to be president,” Hannity concluded.

Ramaswamy currently sits in third place for his presidential candidacy with 7.2% of the vote in national polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

He trails former President Donald Trump (58.4%) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (12.7%).

