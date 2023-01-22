Watch What Happens When CNBC Editor Is Confronted to His Face, and What They Caught Him Saying After

As the world’s elite descend on Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum conference, things got testy after a reporter confronted a CNBC editor.

Avi Yemini, a reporter for Rebel News, during his coverage of the event, sought to ask questions of Patrick Allen, an international CNBC managing editor for the corporate news entity.

The video on Yemini’s Twitter showed the reporter confronting Allen, asking why he was down as a guest at the controversial meeting of elites.

#BREAKING: I was just THREATENED to be “punched out” by CNBC’s Intl. Managing Editor for politely asking him simple questions. These are the THUGS that want to control the world. But he doesn’t scare me. SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/TGNrOtRzij — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 17, 2023



“May I ask you what CNBC is doing here,” Yemini opened as he approached the editor who was enjoying a cigarette with a colleague.

Allen was not keen to speak, saying that he “did not agree to an interview” and implored Yemini to “go away” after he pushed the mike from his face.

“I’m here to do what you should be doing,” Yemini said to justify his questioning. He then asked if Allen and CNBC were just there to get “marching orders” from the WEF.

“Your suppose to be speaking truth to power,” Yemini pressed and accused the managing editor of having a conflict of interest being involved with the WEF while suppose to be being an impartial journalist.

CNBC editor then retreated into the company building, calling on security to escort Yemini away.

Do you think CNBC is a trustworthy news source? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (4 Votes) No: 99% (413 Votes)

It was reported by another Rebel News journalist, U.K. correspondent Callum Smiles, to Yemini afterward, that once inside Allen threatened to assault Yemini.

Smiles caught audio evidence of Allen’s remark as he had been miked up earlier, and presented it to Yemini.

“I was just THREATENED to be ‘punched out’ by CNBC’s Intl. Managing Editor for politely asking him simple questions,” Yemini tweeted along with the video.

“These are the THUGS that want to control the world. But he doesn’t scare me.”

The long-awaited meeting at Davos is the first major WEF conference in three years, where business tycoons, political leaders, and media gurus from across the world gather to address what they deem to be the world’s greatest challenges, with climate change being high on the list.

According to Axios, there many big names in attendance, but there are some notable names missing from the docket.

While figures like European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde and U.N. general secretary Antonio Guterres are in attendance, only one G7 world leader, Olaf Scholz of Germany, is there.

President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of China skipped out on the event but did send envoys, with America sending climate advisor John Kerry and Labor secretary Marty Walsh.

For an organization that celebrates globalization and implores elites around the world to work together, the turnout is a bit lackluster to many observers.

As reported by the Guardian there have been many issues discussed.

China’s continued struggles with COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, and avoiding a global recession were all hot topics as the conference carried on.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.