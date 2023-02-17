Watch What Happens When GOP Senator Drags Stick Along Creek Bed Near Ohio Train Derailment

The Biden administration’s repeated refusals to provide disaster assistance to residents in and near the site of Norfolk Southern’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, boggle the mind.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency released the results of tests it had conducted on the local water supply.

“These results show no detection of contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine’s municipal water system,” the agency said.

“Test results from the combined, treated water from all five wells also showed no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment,” it said.

The state EPA concluded it was “confident” that municipal water is safe to drink.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican, visited the area on Thursday to conduct a test of his own. The results showed a far different — and stunning — reality.

Vance dragged a stick along the bed of a local creek. Immediately, what appeared to be toxins could be seen bubbling up into the water.

“Hey guys, so I’m here at Leslie Run and there’s dead worms and dead fish all throughout this water,” the senator said in a video shared on Twitter. “Something I just discovered is that if you scrape the creek bed, it’s like chemical is coming out of the ground.”

Vance did so, and an oily sheen rose to the surface.

“Just see that chemical pop out of the creek,” he said. “This is disgusting. And the fact that we have not cleaned up [from] the train crash, the fact that these chemicals are still seeping in the ground is an insult to the people who live in East Palestine.

“Do not forget these people. We’ve got to keep applying pressure. That’s how we’re gonna fix this problem. Thank you.”

Visited a local creek in East Palestine today. These waterways are still very polluted. It’s time for Norfolk Southern to finish the cleanup. Check this video out: pic.twitter.com/4lsHBmrMJj — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 16, 2023

The Ohio EPA said water quality sampling from the creek on Feb. 10 showed “very low levels of two contaminants, butyl acylate and ethyl hexyl acrylate … which dissipates quickly.”

Of course, there were plenty of liberal useful idiots on hand who sought to carry water (no pun intended) for the Biden administration by discrediting Vance’s test.

“As soon as you put the stick’s tip in the water, it gave off HC trails,” one said. “Which means the stick was coated in it.”

As soon as you put the stick’s tip in the water, it gave off HC trails. Which means the stick was coated in it. How the end of it is darker than the rest of the stick and it’s just touching the water. Nobody doubts HCs are in the water now. But we should suspect your motives. pic.twitter.com/NDb7Y8poU7 — Guacamole Dave 🥑 (@DavidTaylorNYC) February 16, 2023

Maybe because he already had put the stick in the water, Guacamole Dave.

Others shared videos similar videos on social media.

This is Leslie Run yesterday as they were on TV doing their press conference saying it’s contamination is mostly contained. Only two chemicals still detected. But not in large amounts. @MorePerfectUS @JoshShapiroPA @OhioEPA @EPA @EPAwater What is this?? butyl acrylate? pic.twitter.com/OMIDtQwNx4 — Jennifer Uhlman (@mushroomJenja) February 15, 2023

Even MORE proof that the EPA is LYING to the people of East Palestine. THIS WATER IS INSANELY CONTAMINATED. pic.twitter.com/rNlNxxBTDd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 16, 2023

About 2 miles from the fallout site, a local named Jennifer flipped rocks and visible chemicals oozed to the surface of the water in Leslie Run today. This is not normal. Don’t worry, I told her to wear a mask next time!#EastPalestine #EastPalestineOH #EastPalestineOhio… https://t.co/0gPevt6f37 pic.twitter.com/iTlnqqMw51 — Addy Adds (@OneAddyAdds) February 17, 2023

Many appreciated Vance’s tweet.

Thank you for exposing this. The people of E.P. Have been all over social media talking about how grateful they are you are using your platform and showing the world. Please keep fighting for the people of Ohio. Force Dewine to declare a state of emergency. — Summer Crenshaw (@SummerCrenshaw) February 17, 2023

thanks for standing up for the people of ohio, senator 🙏 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 16, 2023

Theodore Roosevelt is looking down on you with pride – well done on standing up for the truly forgotten people — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) February 16, 2023

On Wednesday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner shared a clip of medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, who said, “I’m worried about down the line, vinyl chloride, small amounts of it in the environment leads to cancer. … Even small amounts of it in the environment can affect fertility for generations to come.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

This appears to be a major ecological disaster, and the administration’s failure to respond appropriately will be a stain on Joe Biden’s presidency.

Vance provided a visual that all of us can understand. It’s clear that everything is not fine in East Palestine.

It doesn’t take a science degree to know something isn’t right.

