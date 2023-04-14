Parler Share
U.S. President Joe Biden calls a dog belonging to Irish President Michael Higgins on the grounds of the Irish president's official residence on Thursday in Dublin. (Charles McQuillan / Getty Images)

Watch What Happens as Joe Biden Approaches Irish President's Dog: 'Good Instincts on That One'

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  April 14, 2023 at 12:15pm
President Woodrow Wilson once said, “If a dog will not come to you after having looked you in the face, you should go home and examine your conscience.”

If that’s true, then Joe Biden evidently has some serious soul-searching to do when he gets back to the States.

Biden traveled to Ireland this week with his son Hunter Biden and his sister and former campaign manager Valerie Biden Owens “in an effort to ‘keep the peace’ in the region,” Fox News reported.

The occasion was to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a deal that ended 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland.

One of the stops on Biden’s tour was a visit to the Dublin home of Irish President Michael Higgins.

There, the plan was for the American president to inspect a military guard of honor, plant a tree and ring the “Bell of Peace,” according to the Mirror.

But then the host’s dog trotted onto the scene.

The dog, named Misneach, which is Irish for “courage,” barked and refused to approach Biden, despite the U.S. president’s attempts to call the canine.



It didn’t take long for video to pop up on social media with remarks about the incident.

“Good instincts on that one,” one Twitter user said of Misneach.

“Yeah… this wasn’t the marketing moment they thought it would be,” another observed.

The Mirror quoted one social media user as saying, “Misneach is clearly a Trump supporter,” and others who claimed the dog only understands commands in the Irish language.

Another Twitter user seemed to echo Woodrow Wilson’s opinion, saying, “There are reasons dogs are called ‘man’s best friend.’ They can sense danger.”


CNN said the tour provided Biden a “break from divided and bitter Washington” and added that “Biden’s four-day trip left such an impression he said repeatedly he did not want to leave.”

