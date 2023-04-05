Watch What Happens the Second Trump Says 'Alvin Bragg' at Mar-a-Lago

As former President Donald Trump addressed supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday night, the boos resounded when he said the name of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump was arraigned on a 34-count indictment Tuesday that alleged he falsified business records during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Afterward, the former president flew back to Florida and spoke about the indictment.

“Our elections were like those of a Third World country, and now this massive election interference at a scale never seen before in our country. Beginning with the radical left George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg of New York, who campaigned on the fact that he would get President Trump,” he said as booing filled the room.

Trump: “…and now this massive election interference at a scale never seen before in this country, beginning with the radical left George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg of New York.” pic.twitter.com/NV3jUQeLd9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 5, 2023

Soros, a left-wing billionaire, donated $1 million to a political action committee that pledged that same amount to Bragg’s 2021 campaign, in which the candidate vowed to hold Trump “accountable.”

“As it turns out, virtually everybody that has looked at this case, including RINOs and even hardcore Democrats, say there is no crime and that it should never have been brought, never have been brought,” Trump said.

The former president referred to Bragg as “a local failed district attorney charging a former president of the United States for the first time in history on a basis that every single pundit and legal analyst said, ‘There is no case, there’s no case.’

“They kept saying, ‘There’s no case,’ virtually everyone. But it’s far worse than that because he knew there was no case. That’s why last week he delayed for a month and then immediately took that back and threw this ridiculous indictment together.

“Came out today, everybody said, ‘This is not really an indictment. There’s nothing here.’ My lawyers came to me and they said, ‘There’s nothing here. They’re not even saying what you did.”







Trump repeated his claim that Bragg violated procedure and leaked the indictment.

“The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information, for which he should be prosecuted or at a minimum, he should resign. And Alvin Bragg’s wife confirmed a report that claimed her husband has Trump nailed on felonies. She has since locked down her Twitter account,” he said.

Oscar Wilde once said “The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it.” Yesterday, Alvin Bragg ridded himself of temptation (and prosecutorial integrity) with Trump indictment. https://t.co/LrdCVrYuHc — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 5, 2023

Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, spoke on other issues as well.

“This is where we are as a nation. Who would’ve thought, they can’t beat us at the ballot box, so they try and beat us through the law. That’s the country in which we live, however, right now,” he said.

“The USA is a mess. Our economy is crashing, inflation is out of control. Russia has joined with China. Can you believe that? Saudi Arabia has joined with Iran. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea have formed together as a menacing and destructive coalition.

“It would’ve never happened if I were your president, it would never have happened, nor would Russia’s attack in Ukraine have happened.”

Trump laid America’s ills at President Joe Biden’s door.

“If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done,” he said.

“Incredibly, we are now a failing nation,” the former president said. “We are a nation in decline.

“And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can’t let that happen.”

Trump ended on an upbeat note.

“With all of this being said and with a very dark cloud over our beloved country,” he said, “I have no doubt nevertheless that we will make America great again.”

