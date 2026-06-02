Watch: Harold Ford Jr. Comes Out Guns Blazing Against Dems on Anti-ICE Riots - Brilliant 1 Min Monologue from 'The Five'

One of America’s few remaining sane Democrats has effectively called his party’s bluff.

Monday on Fox News’ “The Five,” former Democratic Rep. Harold Ford Jr. of Tennessee, who serves as a rotating liberal co-host on the show, delivered a one-minute monologue demanding that Democrat leaders finally put up or shut up about conditions inside the Delaney Hall Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Newark, New Jersey.

Otherwise, he said, leftist protesters will remain emboldened in their violent resistance to ICE’s legal operations.

“I would urge Democrats,” Ford Jr. said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “if indeed the governors around the country believe there’s something inhumane, something illegal happening in these detention centers, the Democratic governors ought to all come together, fly to Washington, go to the White House, stand outside the White House and say, ‘We would love a meeting with the president.’”

Why should Democrat governors do such a thing? According to the former lawmaker, if his party’s leaders at the state level seek access to the detention centers, they could go through with cameras and document the truth about conditions inside.

For more than a week, leftist protesters have gathered outside the Delaney Hall facility.

Amid rumors — likely manufactured ones — about inhumane treatment of the detainees, the usual assortment of militant, foul-mouthed, leftist miscreants have made general nuisances of themselves.

If Joe Biden or Kamala Harris were running these ICE detention facilities, would Democrats and the media be losing their minds? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (9 Votes) No: 97% (267 Votes)

Some of those miscreants, in fact, took it upon themselves to block regular traffic in front of the detention center. In one viral video, an exasperated truck driver exposed them as fools and cowards.

Speaking of viral videos, anti-ICE agitators have always had one obvious objective: generate social media footage that portrays ICE in a bad light, thereby eroding public support for enforcement of immigration laws. It explains why those agitators so often come across as performative.

Eventually, however, authorities must restore order.

To that end, on Saturday Newark Mayor Ras Baraka imposed a mandatory 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Then, on Sunday, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey sent in the state police.

Arrests have followed.

Moreover, eventually the truth must prevail.

For instance, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican from New Jersey, toured the Delaney Hall facility and reported that detainees enjoy more comfortable conditions than do most people in the world, including many Americans.

On “The Five,” Ford Jr. took it a step further by telling the truth about former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“Remind people that President Obama,” Ford Jr. said, “that place was open during the Obama administration.”

The former lawmaker again insisted that Democrat governors should “get to the bottom of it” if they suspect anything illegal.

“But for protesters to be outside engaging in this kind of violence, imparting these kind of threats to federal officials,” he continued, “I said it when people went to school board officials during COVID, when they were outside in the parking lot, that was wrong. Democrats, we have to say this is wrong.”

Finally, Ford Jr. reiterated his call for Democrat governors to go directly to President Donald Trump.

“Otherwise,” the lawmaker concluded, “we’re gonna continue to see this kind of violence and this kind of almost anarchy in our cities across the country.”

💥NEW: Dem Harold Ford Jr. on New Jersey Anti-ICE Rioters: “That place was open during the Obama Administration … for protesters to be outside engaging in this kind of violence, imparting these kind of threats to federal officials … Democrats, we have to say, ‘This is WRONG!’” pic.twitter.com/CvVcEB2hMH — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 1, 2026

“The Five” features regular conservative co-hosts such as Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. Perhaps a bit of their good sense has worn off on the Democrat.

Either way, Ford Jr. deserves credit for telling the truth about circumstances under Obama.

Recall, for instance, the very different coverage the establishment media gave to immigration enforcement before Trump came along. In a story published 10 years ago to the day, CNN reporters gave a balanced account of an “exclusive ride along” with ICE agents in Chicago.

In short, immigration enforcement’s primary function has not changed since 2016. ICE still prioritizes and pursues criminal illegal aliens.

What has changed, however, is Democrats’ willingness to lie about ICE in order to rile up their lunatic base.

Perhaps the rare truth-telling Democrat like Ford Jr. can help end the madness. Ask for access, Democrat governors, if you believe those detention centers impose illegal and inhumane conditions. Otherwise, stop provoking the violence.

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