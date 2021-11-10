Vice President Kamala Harris had a Michael Scott moment in Paris — and it’s cringe-comedy gold.

Channeling Steve Carell’s character from the iconic sitcom “The Office,” Harris demonstrated her lack of couth and basic self-awareness during a visit to the Institut Pasteur in Paris on Tuesday by slipping into what sounded like a very bad — and bizarre — French accent.

As part of her diplomatic visit to France, Harris stopped at the world-renowned biomedical research facility where her scientist mother worked in the ’80s, CNN reported.

At one point, Harris was speaking about her affinity for scientific hypotheses, which she said were far superior to government plans because of the ability to pivot when things are not working out.

“We campaign with ‘The Plan’ — uppercase ‘t’ uppercase ‘p’ — the plan,” she repeated in what sounded like a phony accent if not simply an awkward affectation.

“And then the environment is such that we’re expected to defend ‘The Plan,'” Harris added.

“Even when the first time we roll it out, there may be some glitches, and it’s time to re-evaluate and then do it again,” the vice president said, seemingly speaking in generalities despite the fact that Democrats’ plans are a collection of trainwrecks with the locomotives full-steam ahead.

Many on social media picked up on this uncomfortable moment when a very animated Harris, flanked by masked people in suits and lab coats, tried on her best Pepé Le Pew.

“Kamala using a fake French accent to talk to French people. Racist,” political pundit Benny Johnson quipped in a tweet Wednesday.

Kamala using a fake French accent to talk to French people. Racist pic.twitter.com/H5UgDWoTK9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2021

“Is…is she actually trying to use a French accent?” tweeted Zach Parkinson, deputy communications director for the Republican National Committee.

Is…is she actually trying to use a French accent? https://t.co/gVVbXlwQs0 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) November 10, 2021

After witnessing such a display, it’s no wonder the vice president’s approval rating is an abysmal 28 percent.

Harris is not only unlikeable, but she’s also the kind of person who is dangerously unpredictable except that you can rely on her saying or doing something bordering on insane.

That kind of weirdness that Harris so easily slipped into is not unique to her and is in fact reminiscent of another equally unlikeable leftist.

Back when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was vying for the Democratic nomination for president in 2007, she did the same routine of taking on a lilting drawl that wasn’t her own during a speech in Selma, Alabama.

“On this Lord’s Day, let us say with one voice the words of James Cleveland’s great freedom hymn: ‘I don’t feel no ways tired. / I come too far from where I started from. / Nobody told me that the road would be easy. / I don’t believe he brought me this far to leave me.'”

At least when Hillary did it, it was to pander to her audience. Harris seems to be absent-mindedly mocking representatives of a nation she’s there to ingratiate herself with.

As it is, Harris was tasked with smoothing over relations between France and the U.S., but surely mocking the nation’s language is the exact wrong way to go about that.

Moreover, this display would have been considered racism, cultural appropriation or at the very least a microaggression if done by a Republican politician.

But Democrats are never held to the same standard as Republicans, so Harris will get away with this misstep after those of us on the right grow bored with it.

Besides, given the way President Joe Biden repeatedly humiliates himself and the nation he represents, Harris is simply a sideshow attraction to that circus.

Nevertheless, it’s painful watching the vice president make a fool of herself on the world stage while playacting at being a skilled politician — maybe she’d be better suited to life at a Pennsylvania paper company.

