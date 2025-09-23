Watch: This Harvard Grad Shreds AOC's Lies About Charlie Kirk in 1 Minute Flat - 'I Could Do This All Day'

Why do woke leftists like Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — commonly known as AOC — believe that they can lie with impunity? The answer involves a combination of three factors: opportunity, desperation, and conviction.

Moreover, while Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform X has diminished the opportunity factor, it has only made those woke leftists more desperate and more convicted.

Saturday on X, Harvard graduate Kaizen D. Asiedu took only 60 seconds to expose AOC’s grotesque lies about the late conservative icon Charlie Kirk, victim of an assassin’s bullet in Utah 13 days ago. Asiedu then proudly declared, “I could do this all day.”

On Friday, the House of Representatives adopted a resolution honoring Kirk. An astonishing 58 Democrats, including AOC, voted against it.

In a speech on the House floor, the congresswoman justified her “no” vote by smearing Kirk as a racist.

Asiedu, a black man himself — that matters only in the present context — played a clip from AOC’s speech.

“We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was,” she said. “a man who believed that the Civil Rights Act that granted black Americans the right to vote was a mistake. His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated, and sought to disenfranchise millions.”

Then, after taking a deep breath, the exasperated Asiedu took the mentally-deficient congresswoman to task.

“If you’re gonna call someone else’s rhetoric ignorant,” he said, “shouldn’t you make sure your rhetoric isn’t ignorant?”

He then correctly explained that the 1964 Civil Rights Act did not grant black Americans the right to vote. The 15th Amendment to the Constitution, adopted in 1870, did that. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 put teeth behind the 15th Amendment (and, one should add, the 19th Amendment, which enfranchised women of every color) by expressly prohibiting racial discrimination.

Of course, AOC’s factual error merely reinforced her lack of credibility on any matter that requires actual thought. The “deeper problem” — both a logical and a moral one — lay in her slander of Kirk.

“But here’s the deeper problem,” Asiedu said. “AOC is attacking a straw man.”

Asiedu then played a clip of Kirk that destroyed the congresswoman’s logical fallacy.

“Yeah, so, parts of the Civil Rights Act were great,” Kirk said in the clip as a response to a question from a young black man. “But the way it’s now being implemented to force men in female bathrooms, to push forward the trans agenda, the intent of the Civil Rights Act is way beyond what it was originally authored for.”

Kirk then responded to the young man’s follow-up comment about the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s intent.

“So the intent and the law are two different things,” Kirk said. “So the intent was noble, which was to say that no American can be not allowed into a place of business based on the color of their skin or their ethnic heritage. Totally agree with that.”

While the video continued for more than a minute, Asiedu effectively rested his case.

“I could do this all day,” he declared, “because Charlie made this argument many times.”

Happily, as of Tuesday morning, Asiedu’s post had more than 4.6 million views.

AOC called Charlie Kirk’s rhetoric ignorant, while making an ignorant statement. She also misrepresented what Charlie said about the Civil Rights Act. We can’t keep doing this – it’s putting people in danger. https://t.co/5YiQSk3IIh pic.twitter.com/67faWBZ50w — Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) September 20, 2025

Later in the clip, Asiedu tried to shame AOC.

“You can disagree with Charlie without misrepresenting the past,” he said.

Then, Asiedu correctly pointed to the consequences of AOC’s dishonesty.

“Lies got him killed,” he added.

That, of course, should provide a sobering wake-up call to liars like AOC. But it hasn’t, and it won’t, and we need to understand why.

First, woke Democrats believe they can lie with impunity because they always have. They get away with it because the establishment media covers for them. Musk’s X has mitigated this opportunity factor to a certain extent, but many woke Democrats have responded by simply migrating to another platform where their preferred lies prevail.

Second, woke Democrats have nothing else to offer. To a certain extent, therefore, desperation drives them to keep pushing the same lies. They offer a platform against which our moral sense naturally recoils: abortion, transgender madness, and open borders — in other words, death, dismemberment, and chaos.

Above all, however, woke Democrats do not believe in truth. This constitutes their core conviction. It is rooted in Marxism, the ideological antithesis of Christianity.

This rejection of truth also explains why they hate America and especially Americans who love their country. “All men are created equal” is a self-evident truth? Not to them. To a woke Democrat, truth does not exist.

From that conviction, it remains but a small step to say that some people deserve to die. Or, if some woke Democrats refuse to go that far, they restrain themselves only for strategic reasons. Either way, a person’s murder is no reason not to lie about them, for if there is no truth, then there are no lies, only the pursuit of power.

Fortunately, Asiedu’s video will convince those who believe in truth.

Unfortunately, that excludes the very woke Democrats who need to hear it.

