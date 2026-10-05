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Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico speaks during an event at the Epstein Memorial Reading room on Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.
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Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico speaks during an event at the Epstein Memorial Reading room on Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

WATCH: Hasan Piker Reminds James Talarico About His Liberal Puppet Masters: 'He's Got to Play Ball'

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 5, 2026 at 5:29am
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In case you didn’t know who controls James Talarico, the upstart Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, just listen to the puppet-masters on the far left.

Oh, sure, Talarico tries to sound moderate in public, even though he has no record of moderation. Of course he claims to be a “Presbyterian seminarian,” even though in practice this looks very little like Christianity. And obviously he says that his views have evolved, even if he doesn’t want to give any concrete evidence of the evolutionary process.

Case in point: Look at the praise that Hasan Piker, the radical Twitch streamer, heaped on Talarico recently. Not for moderation, mind you, but for hiding the progressive playbook in the clothing of moderation.

Piker — of “America deserved 9/11” fame — let everyone know where this was going if Talarico got elected, saying that if he indeed got into power, he’d have to “play ball” with the party’s violent socialist fringe.

“Hopefully, Inshallah, after James Talarico wins… we’ve got to hold him to account,” Piker said at an event at the University of Texas at Austin last week.

“We’ve got to make sure that he doesn’t become another do-nothing Democrat, business as usual, and we’ve got to keep up that pressure.”

“We have to remind him that we are the force that backed him both early on,” Piker added.

Do you think James Talarico is being honest about his views?

“We are the force that allowed him to win this seat of power, and if he wants to maintain it, he’s got to play ball.”



Well, that’s not quite what Talarico’s been saying, if you’ve been paying any attention.

You think he was a vegan? Ho, ho, Texas! Here he is attempting to eat ribs!

Related:
Watch: NYC Pastor Who Agrees With Talarico Says 'If You Deny God Is Trans' You're Denying Jesus' Divinity

Yeah, that’s convincing.

He lies about other stuff, too, like whether his views on transgenderism have changed:

Or whether his donations are coming from “hardworking Texans” or from the same Hollywood donors that insert themselves into every major pivot race in a red state:

But sure, he’s a moderate — until Election Day, of course.

Then, he’ll be purring in the laps of the Hasan Pikers of our body politic. They don’t even have to raise up an “Inshallah” to hope that happens. He’ll be playing ball from day one until the next time he has to pretend to be moderate to get elected.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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