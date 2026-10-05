In case you didn’t know who controls James Talarico, the upstart Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, just listen to the puppet-masters on the far left.

Oh, sure, Talarico tries to sound moderate in public, even though he has no record of moderation. Of course he claims to be a “Presbyterian seminarian,” even though in practice this looks very little like Christianity. And obviously he says that his views have evolved, even if he doesn’t want to give any concrete evidence of the evolutionary process.

Case in point: Look at the praise that Hasan Piker, the radical Twitch streamer, heaped on Talarico recently. Not for moderation, mind you, but for hiding the progressive playbook in the clothing of moderation.

Piker — of “America deserved 9/11” fame — let everyone know where this was going if Talarico got elected, saying that if he indeed got into power, he’d have to “play ball” with the party’s violent socialist fringe.

“Hopefully, Inshallah, after James Talarico wins… we’ve got to hold him to account,” Piker said at an event at the University of Texas at Austin last week.

“We’ve got to make sure that he doesn’t become another do-nothing Democrat, business as usual, and we’ve got to keep up that pressure.”

“We have to remind him that we are the force that backed him both early on,” Piker added.

Do you think James Talarico is being honest about his views? Yes, he's genuine No, he's just playing the part Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he's genuine 3% (3 votes) No, he's just playing the part 96% (95 votes) Unsure 1% (1 vote)

“We are the force that allowed him to win this seat of power, and if he wants to maintain it, he’s got to play ball.”







Well, that’s not quite what Talarico’s been saying, if you’ve been paying any attention.

You think he was a vegan? Ho, ho, Texas! Here he is attempting to eat ribs!

November, here we come. https://t.co/ux1w1WzGNO — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026

Yeah, that’s convincing.

He lies about other stuff, too, like whether his views on transgenderism have changed:

🚨James Talarico Caught On Camera Saying His Transgender Views Haven’t Changed “The way I fought for trans kids in the legislature is the way I will fight for them in the U.S. Senate. My position hasn’t changed,” he said on Sept. 13. https://t.co/qdiKT1oBWA — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) September 29, 2026

Or whether his donations are coming from “hardworking Texans” or from the same Hollywood donors that insert themselves into every major pivot race in a red state:

The Talarico/Kimmel coordinated campaign stunt gave an egregious lie by Talarico millions of views. “The thing about fundraising is, you’ve got to look at where the money is coming from….All of my money comes from hardworking Texans.” This is an easily debunked lie that Kimmel happily chimed in to support: “People believe in you.” Talarico was in LA for a fundraiser to begin with. Kimmel knew that. The Texas Tribune (leftist outlet) has reported on the in-state vs out-of-state contributions (55/45 respectively), as well as the billionaires and dark money supporting Talarico’s campaign. Not only did this stunt amount to free campaign advertising provided by a willing network media partner — it gave an outright lie millions of views in the process. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 14, 2026

But sure, he’s a moderate — until Election Day, of course.

Then, he’ll be purring in the laps of the Hasan Pikers of our body politic. They don’t even have to raise up an “Inshallah” to hope that happens. He’ll be playing ball from day one until the next time he has to pretend to be moderate to get elected.

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