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Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa / Getty Images)

Watch: Head Snapped Back, Face Mask Grabbed, Nose Bloodied - Giants' Cam Skattebo Brutalized on Single Play, Then Kidney Punched Too

 By Jack Davis  September 14, 2026 at 8:03am
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New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had a rough night during the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

In the second quarter of the game, Skattebo was unable to convert a 3rd-and-2 play.

It did not help that his facemask was grabbed by the Cowboys’ Quinnen Williams, according to the New York Post.

Video showed that Skattebo’s head snapped back, but what was obvious on social media was not to the referees on the field. Blood flowing from Skattebo’s nose was also obvious.

Skattebo berated the officials, but to no avail.

Were the officials out of line?

As noted on X, the punishment continued in the third quarter as a Dallas defender snuck in a kidney punch after the play was called.

Again, the referees made no call.

Amid several moments Skattebo might well wish to forget were two he can remember.

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Skattebo ran three yards to score the team’s first touchdown of the year, according to the New York Post.

Skattebo then performed a crowd-pleasing backflip to celebrate.

“I’ve been saying for probably a month now that when I score a touchdown, I’m gonna do a backflip,” Skattebo said, according to the New York Post.

“That’s what everybody wanted. That’s what they wanted to see. The people wanted that. I knew I had to do it at least once. Probably steer away from that now and just continue to do other things and still be myself,” he said.

As noted by Yahoo Sports, the NFL can still review the incident in which Skattebo’s facemask was grabbed.

The league could issue a fine to the offending player if it believes a violation took place that was not called during the game.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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