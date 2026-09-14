Watch: Head Snapped Back, Face Mask Grabbed, Nose Bloodied - Giants' Cam Skattebo Brutalized on Single Play, Then Kidney Punched Too

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had a rough night during the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

In the second quarter of the game, Skattebo was unable to convert a 3rd-and-2 play.

It did not help that his facemask was grabbed by the Cowboys’ Quinnen Williams, according to the New York Post.

Video showed that Skattebo’s head snapped back, but what was obvious on social media was not to the referees on the field. Blood flowing from Skattebo’s nose was also obvious.

Cam Skattebo with every reason to complain as a clear face mask pull, not called on the Cowboys. 🎥 @sluggahjells https://t.co/3KjUaeZNgD — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) September 14, 2026

Skattebo berated the officials, but to no avail.

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As noted on X, the punishment continued in the third quarter as a Dallas defender snuck in a kidney punch after the play was called.

Again, the referees made no call.

How does the ref miss the cheap shot kidney punch on Cam Skateboo???@NFL @camskattebo5 pic.twitter.com/ZrX0X9qsbx — Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) September 14, 2026

Amid several moments Skattebo might well wish to forget were two he can remember.

Skattebo ran three yards to score the team’s first touchdown of the year, according to the New York Post.

Skattebo then performed a crowd-pleasing backflip to celebrate.

SKATTEBO FIRST TOUCHDOWN AND BACKFLIP ON THE REPAIRED LEG 😭😱 This dude is a legend 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/s0e0x2GAG6 — br_betting (@br_betting) September 14, 2026

“I’ve been saying for probably a month now that when I score a touchdown, I’m gonna do a backflip,” Skattebo said, according to the New York Post.

“That’s what everybody wanted. That’s what they wanted to see. The people wanted that. I knew I had to do it at least once. Probably steer away from that now and just continue to do other things and still be myself,” he said.

As noted by Yahoo Sports, the NFL can still review the incident in which Skattebo’s facemask was grabbed.

The league could issue a fine to the offending player if it believes a violation took place that was not called during the game.

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