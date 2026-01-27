Watch: Health Care Worker with Access to Deadly Chemicals Tells People to Take ICE Agents on Dates, Then Poison Them or Use Water Guns to Spray Toxins in Agents' Faces

Readers will have to decide for themselves how often they wish to see the faces and hear the voices of evil.

After all, the assassination of Charlie Kirk provided enough exposure to the murderous left’s demonic glee to last a lifetime.

In a series of videos circulating on the social media platform X, a woman whom some internet sleuths claimed was a health care worker at Virginia Commonwealth University Health appeared to encourage protesters and single women to wage literal chemical warfare against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“I thought of something good … sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic,” the woman, who appeared to be wearing hospital garb, said in one video. “All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end. Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever, whatever. That will probably be a deterrent.”

In a second video, the young woman made it clear that she fancies herself part of some “resistance.”

“OK, for today’s resistance tip,” the diabolical woman said, “I vote, um, anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that up with gloves, obviously, get it in some water, like a gallon of water, get the poison-ivy/oak water, and I’m going to put it into a water gun. Aim for faces, hands.”

Finally, in a third unhinged video, the woman addressed “single ladies” in ICE agents’ vicinity. Those ladies, she said, could “do something not without risk, but, could help the cause, for sure.”

“Get on Tinder, get on Hinge. Find these guys. They’re around,” she added. “If they’re an ICE agent, bring some Ex-Lax and put it in their drinks. Get ’em sick. Nobody’s going to die. Just enough to incapacitate them and get them off the street for the next day.”

The woman called this tactic “highly, easily deniable” and then, at the video’s end, encouraged her fellow lunatics to “stay toxic.”

Libs of TikTok, a prominent conservative account on X, shared the video compilation.

“Any comment @VCUHealth? How can you have such a vile person working with patients? How can anyone feel safe at your facilities if you employ such people?” Libs of TikTok wrote.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Meet Melinda, a healthcare worker at @VCUHealth. She posted a series of videos encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylocholine, a temporary paralysis drug, and spray poison on them. She also encourages woman to go on dates with agents and drug their food.

Meanwhile, according to WTVR-TV in Richmond, Virginia, VCU Health has responded by placing the staff member in question on leave pending an investigation.

“We prioritize the health and safety of anyone who comes to us for care. We are aware of a series of videos that appear to have been posted by an individual confirmed to be an employee of our health system. The content of the videos is highly inappropriate and does not reflect the integrity or values of our health system. VCU Police are assisting with this investigation. Per policy, while the investigation is underway, the individual is on administrative leave and will not be in our facilities or interacting with patients,” statement from VCU Health read.

Of course, very few behaviors offend us more than a known devil masquerading as an angel.

For instance, the same anti-ICE activists who pose as moral beings cackled with hellish glee at Kirk’s murder.

Moreover, those demons were often white, often women, and often health care workers or teachers. That demographic — white, female, liberal — VERY disproportionately self-reports mental illness.

Sane Americans soon must decide, individually and together, how much more madness we will tolerate.

