No event in recent memory unleashed more demonic energy than the September 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In addition to celebrating his death, diabolical actors on the American left spread grotesque lies about Kirk’s allegedly racist views. The establishment media disseminated those lies, and thousands of hate-filled leftists, eager to believe the worst about any conservative, parroted them.

Meanwhile, awakenings occurred one at a time, as evidenced by a video posted to the social media platform TikTok on Sept. 25, only two weeks after Kirk’s murder.

In the video, a black man who goes by the screen name “Killa Kam” delivered what he called an “unpopular opinion.”

“For the past three days, man, I’ve been sitting around just listening to this guy Charlie Kirk’s message, because every single place that I hear, especially from black people, is that this man was a racist,” Killa Kam said at the beginning of the video.

But after watching Kirk’s videos for three days, Killa Kam declared that those calling Kirk a racist should “be ashamed of yourself.”

“To listen to the lies that this man is somehow pushing some racist rhetoric?” he continued. “I heard him say some of the most uplifting things about black people. I listened to countless interviews of friends of his that were black that spoke so highly of this man, and they talked about his cause as though it was the coming of Jesus.”

The newly awakened TikTok user added that he regarded Kirk’s words as “pure” and “not a message of hate.”

“You are not a slave anymore,” he continued, paraphrasing Kirk’s message. “Anything that God put you here on this earth to do, you can do it.”

Moments later, Killa Kam summarized the feelings of conservatives and Christians everywhere.

“I think we lost a good one,” he said.

Finally, Killa Kam bemoaned the fact that lying race-baiters know that most people will not watch Kirk’s videos for themselves.

“And the fact that he will go down in history as a racist by half of this country, man, I think that it’s a shame,” he added. “I really think it’s a shame. I pray for us. And I hope that we heal, man, because the people who pushed this, the fact that they know you won’t go and check? And they can just say that anybody is racist, and they know that you are not gonna go and check? They got you, man. They got us all, actually.”

Shamefully, leftist politicians led the charge in posthumously slandering Kirk as a racist. That ignominious list included former President Barack Obama and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, an actual racist, added her shrill voice to the cacophony of lies, and thousands of leftists followed. Many of those leftists even celebrated Kirk’s murder.

In short, the lies spread quickly, whereas the awakenings happened one at a time. But they did happen, thanks to Killa Kam and others who sought, discovered, and then shared the truth.

