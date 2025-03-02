Share
News

Watch: Heartwarming Moment Man in MAGA Hat Leads Entire Plane in 'God Bless the USA'

 By Ole Braatelien  March 2, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

A video posted to the social media platform X on Monday showed the moment a man led airline passengers in singing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

The patriotic performance reportedly occurred on a Southwest Airlines flight leaving Washington, D.C., after President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, according to Country Rebel, a country music and lifestyle website.

The clip showed a man, reportedly a veteran, wearing a red MAGA hat and singing the Greenwood song over the plane’s intercom.

Although not shown in the clip, the flight attendants reportedly allowed the man to do it.

Passengers sang along and recorded.

The clip was originally posted by the TikTok account for Old Row, which shared footage from a front seat to the performance, according to Country Rebel.

@oldrowofficial #usa #veteran #america #flight #oldrow #foryou ♬ original sound – Old Row
Had you been on this flight would you have joined in?

Despite the patriotism of the moment, most of the post’s comments were anything but.

WARNING: The below comments contain language that some readers may find offensive.

“I’d be singing, ‘God bless this f***ing plane so it doesn’t f***ing crash,’ but what do I know,” an X user wrote. “I came back to Florida from DC after the election. MAGA was so f***ing insufferable on that flight.”

Related:
Trump Buries Zelenskyy After Negotiations Fall Apart: 'Very Much Overplayed His Hand'

“Being a patriot is a colt,” another user wrote, apparently mistaking the word with “cult.”

“Plot Twist!” another user wrote. “These chuds were all trump supporters, leaving DC after the not being able to attend the inauguration. How did it go guys? Did all you nimrods sit around in the hotel and sing that song too instead of actually getting able to see the swearing in?”

The 1984 hit “God Bless the USA” has become synonymous with Trump after he adopted it as his walk-out song during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Greenwood, a staunch Trump supporter, often performed the song live at rallies and other events associated with the president in 2024.

In July 2020, the song went to the top of Billboard’s digital single’s chart, well over three decades after its release.

“Nearly 10 Years Ago, Donald Trump started using God Bless The USA as his walk out song at every rally and event,” Greenwood wrote on X in November 2024.

“Little did I know 40 years ago that my song would play a key part of such a historic presidential campaign. To President Trump and the millions of supporters, Thank You!” he added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Katy Perry's Old Real Estate Mess Ended with a Dead Nun, Now She's Evicted a Disabled Vet from His Beloved Home
Watch: Heartwarming Moment Man in MAGA Hat Leads Entire Plane in 'God Bless the USA'
Gator Walks Onto the Green, PGA Golfer Shows How a Professional Handles the Situation
'We Are Devastated': LSU Athlete Dies in Tragic Accident Near Campus
Trump-Hating Ex-NFL Player Fired After Unhinged Rant Ended in Arrest
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation