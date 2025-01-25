Share
News
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shakes hands with Vice President J.D. Vance as he is surrounded by his wife Jennifer and his seven children after being sworn in as the new Secretary of Defense at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 25, 2025.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shakes hands with Vice President J.D. Vance as he is surrounded by his wife Jennifer and his seven children after being sworn in as the new Secretary of Defense at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 25, 2025. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

Watch: Hegseth Cracks Hilarious Army-Marine Joke, Shares Kids' 'Overtime' Joke About Last-Minute Confirmation

 By Joe Saunders  January 25, 2025 at 4:06pm
Share

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth launched his term as the leader of the Pentagon early on Saturday with a combination of humility and humor — and a warning to potential foes that was deadly serious.

After taking the oath of office thanks to a tie-breaking vote in the Senate cast by Vice President J.D. Vance, Hegseth cracked up the crowd with an allusion to both men’s military service.

Vance is a Marine Corps veteran. Hegseth is a former officer in the Army National Guard.

“It’s not the first time the headline reads ‘Junior Enlisted Marine Bails Out Junior Army Officer,’” Hegseth joked, drawing a laugh from the audience and a visible chuckle from Vance.

At another point, he joked again, this time noting that his children had been present for the vote — and the drama that surrounded it.

“Sen. Markwayne Mullin was nice enough to take my kids up to the gallery to watch the actual moment the vice president sealed the deal,” Vance said, referring to the Oklahoma Republican.

“And they came running in and said, ‘Dad’ — instead of being sad about it being 51-50 — they said, ‘Dad, you won in overtime.’”

Do you support Pete Hegseth as the nation’s new secretary of defense?

Considering the route Hegseth has taken to the defense secretary’s job, humor and humility are likely to come in handy.

From the time his nomination was announced, he was a high-profile target by Senate Democrats and the establishment media.

Unidentified sources claimed that he drank on the job with Fox. He was accused of sexual improprieties — beyond his marital infidelity, which was well-documented.

(Hegseth is on his third marriage and has acknowledged drinking heavily in the past.)

In a late-surfacing attack, reported by NBC, the former wife of Hegseth’s brother delivered a sworn affidavit accusing Hegseth of being physically and sexually abusive toward his former wife, Samantha Hegseth.

Related:
Hegseth Scores Big Win, One Massive Hurdle Left

But Hegseth persisted — with the support of now-President Donald Trump.

Jokes aside, in his address after being sworn in, he thanked his supporters in the Senate and his staffers, as well as his supporters beyond D.C.

“There were so many folks on the inside, and allies on the outside, who stood by us every single moment, and we’re eternally grateful for that,” he said.

And he especially thanked the men and women in the military that will be under his command.

“Other people don’t know what they did in dark and dangerous places, but I know,” he said. “And at the Pentagon, we’re going to remember, and we’re going to know. And we’re going to think about those warriors with every single decision that we make.”

He repeated the philosophy he’s bringing to the office.

“Restore the warrior ethos in everything that we do,” he said. “Rebuild our military, and reestablish deterrence.”

And he had some words potential enemies should pay attention to.

“We don’t want to fight wars, he said, “but if we need to fight them, we’re going to bring overwhelming and decisive force to close with and destroy the enemy and bring our boys home.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Watch: Hegseth Cracks Hilarious Army-Marine Joke, Shares Kids' 'Overtime' Joke About Last-Minute Confirmation
Watch: Fed-up Citizens Go After Bass Right in Front of Trump - 'We Can't Even Get in There Without Trump!'
Ilhan Omar Makes Side-Splitting Freudian Slip, Accidentally Tells Truth About Illegals
White House Announces Deportation Flights Have Officially Begun: 'A Strong and Clear Message to the Entire World'
Hegseth Scores Big Win, One Massive Hurdle Left
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation