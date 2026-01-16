WATCH: Hegseth Exhausts Japan's Defense Minister with Intense Workout - US Medical Personnel to the Rescue

This is what happens when you have an actual recent combat vet in charge of the Pentagon.

Japanese Minister of Defense Shinjirō Koizumi is visiting the United States this week, literally going from sea to shining sea: in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Monday, where he delivered a speech at the Honolulu Defense Forum, to Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

“At my meeting with Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, I look forward to holding discussions to quickly move our initiatives forward to further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. Alliance, building on the personal trust that has been developed between us,” he said during a Jan. 9 media briefing.

“Through this visit, I want to convey a message, both domestically and internationally, that the Japan-U.S. Alliance is bound by an unprecedently strong bond and that Japan is firmly committed to working together with the U.S. to safeguard regional peace and stability.”

That definitely happened. What also happened: Secretary Pete Hegseth absolutely crushed it in physical training with his Japanese counterpart, to the point where he exhausted Koizumi and left him seeking treatment for dehydration.

Not that he meant to, mind you. But this is why the grunt mentality at the top of our military brass is awesome.

So, in case you missed it, here’s a bit of the Hegseth-Koizumi PT-a-thon:

No better way to start the day than morning PT. Japan’s Defense Minister @shinjirokoiz joined @SECWAR for an early-morning workout. 🇺🇸🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Elr8g3nB1L — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) January 15, 2026

No better way to start the morning than PT with the troops—and the Japanese Minister of Defense. Thank you @shinjirokoiz for joining us today. pic.twitter.com/GUd2Zcsx2j — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) January 15, 2026

Indeed, the workout was intense enough that Koizumi ended up needing treatment afterward, he said.

“Yesterday, I had a meeting with members of U.S. Congress and directly conveyed my appreciation for the bipartisan support for Japan-U.S. Alliance. And this morning, we had a great PT session and worked up a good sweat,” he said during a media briefing with Hegseth.

“And because the PT session was quite hard and because I gave my best shot, I got a little bit dehydrated, but thanks to the medical check by U.S. personnel, everything turned out fine. And I thought that’s exactly what the Japan-U.S. alliance is all about.”

For his part, Hegseth was busy touting the bilateral exercises taking place not in the gym but on the battlefield.

“Strengthening our forces through realistic training and exercises in Japan, across the first island chain, again, is the kind of operational demonstration we need to be capable of showing,” he said, praising Japan for raising its defense spending.

“It is in order to ensure peace through strength — our president talks about that all the time. We talk about America first, yes, but it doesn’t mean America alone; it means with our friends that are investing and standing with us. And that’s how we bring peace through strength around the world, here in our hemisphere and everywhere.”

However, the whole meeting brought nothing to mind so much as the opening statement Hegseth gave just over a year ago during his confirmation hearings, where his relative outsider status — he wasn’t in the upper echelons of the military hierarchy, but was an active duty soldier before he became a Fox News personality — made him, to the media, the most tenuously confirmable of then-president-elect Trump’s nominees.

Hegseth saw it as a strength.







“It is true … that I don’t have a similar biography to Defense secretaries of the last 30 years. But, as President Trump also told me, we’ve repeatedly placed people atop the Pentagon with supposedly ‘the right credentials’ — whether they are retired generals, academics, or defense contractor executives — and where has it gotten us?” Hegseth said.

“He believes, and I humbly agree, that it’s time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm. A change agent. Someone with no vested interest in certain companies, specific programs, or approved narratives.”

He’s done that and more: He’s managed to exhaust Japan’s defense minister with his PT skills.

Isn’t it nice having a real man in charge of the nation’s defense? We’ve missed that.

